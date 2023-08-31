BDN_230901_Bucs FB
Beloit’s Drake Marquez (28) fights for yardage against Rockford Thursday night.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — The Battle of the Rock River turned out to be a phenomenal crowd-pleaser at Strong Stadium on Thursday night.

Playing before a large crowd with both schools’ fan bases well-represented, Beloit College rallied from a 14-0 deficit to derail Rockford University 34-27 in the non-conference opener for both teams.

  

