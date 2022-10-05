BDN_221006_Shafer
Quarterback Jacob Shafer will try to lead the Buccaneers to their first win of the season in Saturday’s game against Knox College.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit College football team’s 28-20 loss to Grinnell College last Saturday was the closest to victory that the Buccaneers had come since the 2019 season.

Head coach Ted Soenksen called it the first true back-and-forth game since that win in October of 2019, but Beloit doesn’t have to use their solid performance for motivation.

