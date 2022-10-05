BELOIT—The Beloit College football team’s 28-20 loss to Grinnell College last Saturday was the closest to victory that the Buccaneers had come since the 2019 season.
Head coach Ted Soenksen called it the first true back-and-forth game since that win in October of 2019, but Beloit doesn’t have to use their solid performance for motivation.
Not when the whole season has helped inspire the team.
“This year has proved to the guys that we’re better than we were in previous seasons,” Soenksen said. “Every week is a motivation when we execute better. We were in position to actually be in all four games this year. We have had turning point moments that have shown we are good enough to play with those teams or even take the lead or win, but we just haven’t made enough plays.”
While the Buccaneers left Iowa still searching for their first win, Soenksen said the whole trip was a learning experience for the team.
“It was probably the most painful game this group has been a part of because we knew how close we were,” he said. “And we just did not find a way to finish it in the fourth quarter. It was an intense game, and hopefully we can grow from it.”
Beloit returns to Strong Stadium for its homecoming game, and it will look to send the Buccaneer faithful home happy with a win against Knox College, which is 1-3 and 0-3 in the Midwestern Conference.
“They are going to be a very difficult offense to deal with,” Soenksen said. “They run a triple-option offense, and they get a thousand different wrinkles and variations off of things. Our defense has to play sound, get control and stay within the framework of our defense.”
Prairie Fire QB Kalie Williams is sixth in the MWC with 223 rushing yards, but he doesn’t fare as well through the air, already tossing five interceptions and holding a 41 percent completion rating.
“He’s a smart, athletic quarterback,” Soenksen said. “He knows how to run his system. He knows when to give and when to pull. And once he’s in open space, he does a good job of just being shifty and strong.”
Bucs’ starting running back Drake Marquez has been having an outstanding year, he ranks second in MWC with 381 rushing yards, and he rushed for 106 yards and a TD in last Saturday’s loss.
“He’s just got very good vision,” Soenksen said. “He’s not a flashy runner and he’s not going to just run someone over. He’s going to be very good in tight spaces. He’s very shifty, and he makes good decisions in those tight areas.”
Quarterback Jacob Shafer is second in the conference with 717 passing yards, but he does have four interceptions to only three touchdown passes.
Soenksen said that he continues to see growth in Shafer with each game.
“He’s done a tremendous job from last year,” he said. “He continues to get more of a handle on the offense. He’s hands down the toughest quarterback I’ve ever had the chance to coach. He took a lot of hits last week, but he got up every single time and moved on.”
The 28 points that Beloit’s defense gave up on Saturday was the smallest amount since their season finale against Illinois College in 2021, and they had two takeaways via interceptions.
“Our defensive coordinator, Kyle Langhoff, does a great job getting the guys locked in every week,” Soenksen said. “He stresses that everyone should fly to the ball every single time. Turnovers sometimes are a matter of luck, but the only way you can get lucky is if you’re actually in the right spots and do your job.”