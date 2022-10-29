RIPON, Wis. — Beloit College’s football team trailed undefeated Ripon College only 14-7 after the first quarter, but the host Red Hawks tallied 20 unanswered points in the second quarter on their way to a 55-14 Midwest Conference victory at Ingalls Stadium.
Ripon improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1963.
The Red Hawks posted their fifth straight win over Beloit (1-7, 1-6 MWC). After relying on their defense for their past two wins, 16-14 over Lake Forest and 19-16 over the University of Chicago, Ripon amassed 611 yards of offense (201 rushing, 410 passing) and 28 first downs on 76 plays (8.04 yards per play).
Running back Cormac Madigan finished with 125 yards on 15 carries and tallied both a running and receiving touchdown. Quarterback Jarrett Zibert was 19-for-27 for 297 yards and two passing touchdowns and also ran for a TD.
The visiting Bucs had 214 total yards and 10 first downs on 51 plays. After Ripon took a 7-0 lead, the Bucs tied it on an 11-yard pass from Jacob Shafer to Isaac Wellman and a PAT by Rafael Cervantes, Jr.
Beloit trailed 48-7 before it scored again. AJ Fitzpatrick caught a 9-yard TD pass from Shafer and Cervantes again added the PAT.
Shafer finished 9-of-21 for 67 yards with an interception. Donavan Richardson led the Bucs’ running game with eight carries for 77 yards. Fitzpatrick had four catches for 33 yards.
Beloit’s defense had two interceptions, but for a change, not by Gavin Thorpe. Thomas Parker and Mitch Douglas had the picks.
• BOXSCORE:
Ripon 55, Beloit 14
Beloit….7 0 7 0 – 14
Ripon..14 20 14 7 – 55
RC – Madigan, 46, run (Flores kick)
BC – Wellman, 11, pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)
RC – Thao, 18, pass from Zibert (Flores kick)
RC – Madigan, 15, pass from Zibert (Flores kick)
RC – Zibert, 1, run (Flores kick)
RC – Flores, 41, field goal
RC – Flores, 27, field goal
RC – Bryant, 4, pass from Madigan (Flores kick)
RC – Magsayo, 1, pass from Berens (Flores kick)
BC – Fitzpatrick, 9, pass from Shafer (Cervantes kick)
RC – Brown, pass from Berens (Flores kick)
TEAM STATS: First downs – BC 10, RC 28. Rushing– BC 30-156, RC 41-216. Passing – BC 67, RC 410. Passes – BC 21-9-1, RC 35-27-2. Fumbles – BC 2-0, RC 3-0. Punts – BC 7-30.3, RC 1-55. Penalties – BC 5-25, RC 6-60.