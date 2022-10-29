RIPON, Wis. — Beloit College’s football team trailed undefeated Ripon College only 14-7 after the first quarter, but the host Red Hawks tallied 20 unanswered points in the second quarter on their way to a 55-14 Midwest Conference victory at Ingalls Stadium.

Ripon improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1963.

