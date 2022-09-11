BDN_220912_BucsFB1
Beloit College’s Jeto-Rivar Sanon (84) looks for yardage after catching a fourth-quarter pass against Cornell Saturday.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—When sophomore quarterback Jacob Shafer connected with A.J. Fitzpatrick on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds remaining in the first half, Beloit College’s Buccaneers trailed visiting Cornell by just a 14-7 margin.

A solid first half was the good news.

