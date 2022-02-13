BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers led by 10 early in the second half, but visiting Knox College came roaring back to take a 73-68 victory in Midwest Conference men’s basketball Saturday afternoon.
Beloit led 32-27 at halftime and went up 42-32 three minutes into the second half when Mylan Walters stole the ball and passed ahead on a fastbreak to Andrew Walters for a basket.
Knox answered with a 17-7 run to tie the game at 49-49.
The Prairie Fire took their first lead with 6:50 remaining. After the teams traded baskets for three minutes, Knox began to take control.
Beloit tried to answer late. A jumper by Dae’Quan Davis, who scored 17 points off the bench, cut the Bucs’ deficit to four with 45 seconds left.
Beloit, which was just 7-of-32 from 3-point territory, couldn’t convert and Knox sealed the win at the free-throw line.
Andrew Walters was 7-of-10 from the field and led the Bucs with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mylan Walters hit three treys and had 15 points while Azeez Ganiyu had 16 boards.
The Bucs slipped to 5-18 overall and 3-11 in MWC action.
Knox (8-13, 4-9 MWC) was led in scoring by Jordan Rayner with 21 points. Isaiah Lockett added 13 and Duane Goodman Jr., had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host Grinnell College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: ILLINOIS COLLEGE 78, BELOIT 54: The Bucs’ struggles continued as they remained winless in the MWC after a loss on Sunday afternoon to IC.
Both teams put up 57 shots but the Lady Blues shot nearly 50-percent while Beloit shot 40-percent.. IC led 41-26 at halftime.
Elizabeth Kalk led the Bucs with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Addyson Ciochon also had six assists and eight rebounds while Hadja Bayo had three steals.
The Bucs fell to Knox on Saturday 73-52. Kalk led Beloit with 17 points and Bayo had nine rebounds.
• MEN’S BOXSCORE: KNOX 73, BELOIT COLLEGE 68
Knox College….27 46—73
Beloit College…32 36—68
KNOX (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ryaner 8-16 3-6 21, Lockett 6-9 0-2 13, Goodman 3-8 4-5 12, Tsahageas 2-3 3-4 7, Gallery 1-3 2-5 4, Windham 2-2 0-0 6, Derry 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Bray 1-1 0-0 2, Jalnaiz 0-2 0-0 0, Garife 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-53 12-22 73.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—A. Walters 7-10 2-2 18, M. Walters 5-14 2-2 15, Ganiyu 3-6 0-2 6, Gatsis 1-6 0-2 2, Olsen 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 7-12 3-5 17, Rusch 2-8 0-0 5, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Myles 1-7 0-0 2, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-68 7-13 68.
3-pt. Goals: KC 7-14 (Rayner 2-4, Lockett 1-2, Goodman 2-4, Windham 2-2, Moore 0-1, Garife 0-2. BC 7-32 (A. Walters 2-5, M. Walters 3-9, Gatisis 0-3, Olsen 0-1, Davis 0-1, Rusch 1-7, Anderson 1-2, Myles 0-3, Lottig 0-1. Rebounds: KC 36 (Goodman 15), BC 39 (Ganiyu 16, A. Walters 11). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: KC 15, BC 20.