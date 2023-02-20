BELOIT—Jabari Scuefield said that the main focus of the Beloit College men’s basketball team next season will be consistency.
A full 40 minutes of good basketball has been hard to come by for the Buccaneers this season, and it was a key factor in their 63-56 loss to Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the season finale.
“We have to play from start to finish every game,” the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard said. “It has to be two full halves of offense and defense. But we’re getting better at facing adversity.”
The Rams used a hot-shooting offense to jump out to a 15-5 lead, but five-straight points from junior Michael Myles helped close it to a three-point deficit.
“Once Mikey gets aggressive, I don’t think there is anyone in this conference who can guard him,” Scuefield said. “His length, shooting ability and his size going down low. He might be one of the best all-around scorers.”
But Cornell would answer big as it hit five three-pointers on a 25-6 run that took up a majority of the first half.
“They hit us in the mouth pretty good,” head coach Josh Hinz said. “They have some guards who can read really well, especially Jordan Magnani. He was picking apart our ball-screen coverage pretty well.”
The Bucs struggled to grab rebounds, often letting the Rams score second-chance buckets, while their offense had issues with shot selection.
Beloit was down 38-16 with five minutes left in the half, but that’s when the flip side of the inconsistency showed up for the Bucs.
Myles hit a mid range jumper to ignite a 10-2 run from the Bucs, with a monster dunk mixed in by junior Azeez Ganiyu, to cut it to a manageable 40-26 at halftime.
“It was just about finding the open spot,” Scuefield said. “And being more aggressive, not just waiting for something to open up. We were really trying to play off each other and using our speed and athleticism.”
Beloit’s defense clamped down on the Rams, who only shot 23.3 percent in the second half after going a solid 57.1 in the first.
“The biggest thing for us was that we started stringing together defensive stops,” Hinz said. “We wanted to get out and push the pace a bit because Cornell tends to play a bit more methodically.”
Meanwhile, the Bucs’ offense continued the strong ball movement to find good looks, and a Myles three-pointer cut the lead to eight points early in the second half.
The Rams, however, started to find their groove again. A trey from Magnani made it 58-42 with just under seven minutes left.
Six-straight points from sophomore Semaj Roy helped cut it to six points with under a minute to go, not enough time for a Beloit comeback.
Scuefield and Myles led the Bucs with 12 points each while Jayden Meeker had a team-high 18 points for Cornell.
Beloit finishes the season 7-18 overall and 3-13 in the Midwest Conference, putting them in last place.
With a full roster of players expected to return next season, Hinz hopes to see more progress next season.
“Everybody knows we have to own the weight room,” he said. “Everybody's got things that they need to fine tune within their game. We have to put the work in to get better.”
CORNELL 63, BELOIT COLLEGE 56
Cornell………40 23 — 63
B. College...26 30 — 56
CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Meeker 6-13 4-5 18, Magnani 5-11 3-4 17, Ingle 3-15 0-0 8, Sharp 4-7 0-0 8, Mackey 3-7 0-0 8, Durdan 2-2 0-0 4, Christensen 0-2 0-0 0, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-58 7-9 63.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Scuefield 6-8 0-1 12, Myles 4-7 2-2 12, Roy 5-9 1-2 11, Ganiyu 3-9 1-2 7, Jenny 2-4 0-0 5, Rusch 2-5 0-0 5, Friedrich 2-4 0-0 4, Nixon 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-53 4-7 56.
3-pointers: Cornell 10-24 (Magnani 4-8, Mackey 2-3, Meeker 2-2, Ingle 2-10, Christensen 0-2), BC 4-18 (Myles 2-3, Jenny 1-3, Rusch 1-2, Ganiyu 0-3, Nixon 0-3, Roy 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Coombs 0-1). Fouled out: None Total fouls: Cornell 8, BC 9.