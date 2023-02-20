BDN_230221_BucsMensBB
Beloit’s Jabari Scuefield (12) brings the ball upcourt against Cornell Saturday at Flood Arena.

 JIMMY OLSEN/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Jabari Scuefield said that the main focus of the Beloit College men’s basketball team next season will be consistency. 

A full 40 minutes of good basketball has been hard to come by for the Buccaneers this season, and it was a key factor in their 63-56 loss to Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the season finale. 

