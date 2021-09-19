BELOIT—It was an ugly performance all the way around for the Beloit College football team Saturday afternoon at Strong Stadium.
The Bucs fell to 0-3 on the season after losing 66-0 to the University of Chicago Maroons. Beloit has been outscored 134-14 so far this season.
The Maroons scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters, then tallied 21 on the Bucs in the third quarter before finishing the game with 17 more in the fourth.
The statistics were as one-sided as the final score would indicate. Chicago out-gained Beloit 539-36. The Bucs rushed 31 times and finished with negative four yards.
Chicago had 38 first downs. Beloit finished with two. Tre’Von Colvin had an interception for the Bucs, and quarterback Jacob Shafer completed 11 of 15 throws, including an 18-yard toss to Stanley Hyppoli.
The Maroons had nine different players carry the ball at least two times, led by Nicholas D’Ambr, who finished with 21 carries for 51 yards.
The Bucs have a bye on Saturday and will face Grinnell on Homecoming on Oct. 2.
CHICAGO 66, BELOIT 0
CHICAGO 14 14 21 17—-66
BELOIT 0 0 0 0 —0
Scoring Summary (all Chicago): D’Ambr, 1 run (kick good); Quaqlia, 5 pass from Martini (kick good), Grays, 23 pass from Martini (kick good); Quaglia, 7 pass from Martini (kick good); Quaglia, 20 pass from Martini (kick good); Alanis, 11 run (kick good); James, 2 run (kick good); Goodman, 20 FG; Cappellin, 25 INT return (kick good); Lonerga, 6 run (kick good).
Team Stats: First downs: Chicago 38, Beloit 2; Rushing: C 56-329; B 31-(-4); Passing: C 29-18-1, 210 yds; B 16-11-1, 40 yds; Total offense: C 539, B 36; Punts: C 2- (-40); B 9-31.3; Fumbles-lost: C 2-1; B 3-2.
Individual leaders: Passing: C, Martini 28-17-1, 194 yds; B Shafer 15-11-1, 40 yds; Rushing: C, D’Ambr 21-51; B Smith-Dukes 4-16; Receiving: C, Quaglia, 5-64; B, Hyppoli 2-25.