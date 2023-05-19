GRANVILLE, Ohio — Beloit College’s baseball team rallied from a 6-1 deficit to have top-seeded 11th-ranked Denison University on the ropes with a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning.

That was the good news out of the NCAA Division III regional here. The Buccaneers couldn’t hang on, however, losing 8-7 in the first-round game.

