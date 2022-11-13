JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—Beloit College’s football team ended its season with a long bus ride home after suffering a 65-13 loss to Illinois College on Saturday.
Turnovers plagued the Buccaneers (1-9, 1-8 MWC), who lost four fumbles and an interception.
The Blueboys (5-4, 4-4) roared to a 35-0 lead by halftime. Trevor Smalls put IC on top five minutes into the game with an 11-yard touchdown run. The hosts scored four more TDs in the second quarter, on a 25-yard pick six by Matthew Guffey, TD passes from Elijah Pollice of 9 yards to Collin Brunstein and 20 yards to Darrius Cooley and an 8-yard run by Pollice.
The Blueboys blocked a punt in the third quarter, setting up a 4-yard TD run by Smalls in the third quarter.
Beloit got on the board when Donavan Richardson capped off an 11-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard dive. A PAT by Rafael Cervantes Jr. made it 41-7.
IC didn’t stop scoring. Pollice tossed his third TD pass, 26 yards to KJ Corley.
Beloit answered quickly as Gavin Thorpe posted his second kickoff return touchdown of the season, this time 82 yards.
Richardson led Beloit with 17 carries for 70 yards. Quarterback Jacob Shafer had a rough day with six completions in 19 attempts for 27 yards. He was sacked five times.
EK Davis led the Bucs with 11 tackles (all solos) and a fumble recovery. Ethan Flores also recovered a fumble, to go along with seven tackles (six solos). Quintin Schane added four tackles and an interception.
IC 65, Beloit College 13
Beloit…0 0 13 0—13
IC…….7 28 12 12—65
IC—Smalls, 11, run (McTamney kick)
IC—Guffey, 25, interception return (McTamney kick)
IC—Brunstein, 9, pass from Pollice (McTamney kick)
IC—Pollice, 8, run (McTamney kick)(
IC—Cooley, 20, pass from Pollice (McTamney kick)
IC—Smalls, 4, run (conversion failed)
BC—Richardson, 1, run (Cervantes kick)
IC—Corley, 26, pass from Pollice (Kick failed)
BC—Thorpe, 82, kickoff return (Kick failed)
IC—Nelson, 2, run (Kick failed)
IC—DuBois, 6, run (Kick failed)
IC—Newbold, 20, pass from Gaul (Kick blocked)
TEAM STATS: First downs—BC 7, IC 21. Rushing—BC 41-53, IC 44-189. Passing—BC 27, IC 286,. Passes—BC 19-6-1, IC 26-17-1. Fumbles—BC 4-4, IC 2-2. Punts—BC 10-26.9, IC 4-36.0. Penalties—BC 3-35, IC 7-78.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—BC, Richardson 17-70, Hull 3-21, Elder 9-18.Passing—BC, Shafer 19-6-1, 27. IC, Pollice 25-16-1, 266; Gaul 1-1-0, 20. IC, Nelson 10-76, Smalls 11-50. Receiving—BC, Fitzpatrick 2-12. IC, Brunstein 4-114, Corley 5-63.
