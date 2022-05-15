Sophomores Hannah Welte and Liz Kalk provided Beloit College’s track and field fans with the biggest highlights during the second day of the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Strong Stadium on Saturday.
Welte won the 400-meter hurdles and Kalk captured the high jump event. Both are former Clinton High School standouts.
Welte crossed the finish line in 1:07.13 to win her hurdles title. She also finished third in the 100 hurdles Saturday in 16.72 seconds.
Kalk, like Welte a basketball player for the Bucs, went out for track this season for the first time. She recorded the top height at 1.56 meters.
Another basketball player, T’Aira Boyance claimed a pair of medals on Saturday in the two fastest events of the day. In the 100 meters, she came in second, crossing the finish line in 12.40 seconds. Just .04 separated the second, third and fourth-place finishes. In the 200, she finished in 25.52 for third place. Teammate Jordyn McDonald was fifth in both events.
The Bucs’ 4x100 relay of Montana McMahon, McDonald, Alayna Furch and Boyance finished second in 48.40, just .22 behind first-place Ripon.
Rose Loos-Austin joined McMahon, Furch and Boyance for the 4x400 and they were also second in 4:08.26.
Furch added a third for the Bucs in the 400 in 1:00.78 and McMahon took fifth in the event.
Lexi Olson added a seventh-place finish in 13:05.62 in the 3000 steeplechase.
As a team, Beloit’s women finished fifth in the meet which was won by Monmouth.
The Bucs’ men also relied on a good day by their relay teams. The 4x100 team of Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Desire Mukucha and Brandon Joly finished third in 42.91. Joseph and Joly were joined by Alexandre Atou and Quintin Lottig in the 4x400, which finished in 3:26.66 and in second place.
Also on Saturday, Diontia Charles took third in the javelin with a distance of 42.73 meters. Emiliano Reyes was fifth with a heave of 12.79 meters in the shot put. Joseph was fifth in the 100 in 11.11 and seventh in the 200 (23.11). Atou and Joly finished back-to-back in the 400 in sixth and seventh.
The Bucs men finished eighth in the team standings led by champion Ripon.
• ELITE 20: Beloit’s Joly received the conference’s Elite 20 Award, given to the male and female athletes at the Championship with the highest grade point average.
A junior mathematics and education and youth studies double major, Joly carries a 4.0 grade point average. He is the second Buc to receive the honor, joining Melissa Pelkey who was the recipient in outdoor track and field in 2019. The league began recognizing the Elite 20 during the 2015-16 academic year.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Six events were scored on Friday with Emiliano Reyes taking third place in the discus with a heave of 40.31 meters. Leeland Crumm was sixth in the pole vault (3.70 meters) and Charles was eighth in the high jump (1.71 meters).