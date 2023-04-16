BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team found itself the victor of a nearly five-hour slugfest against Monmouth on Saturday afternoon.
The Buccaneers took down the Scots 15-9 with the two teams each finishing with 16 total hits.
Monmouth (9-18, 4-8 MWC) took a 5-2 lead in the third inning before lightning and rain forced a delay.
Homers from Deven Irwin and Garrison Ferone out of the pause put the Bucs (18-7, 11-2) ahead 6-5, and an RBI single from Miles Souza and a balk made it 8-5 in the fourth.
The Scots took a 9-8 lead in the seventh but Matt O’Leary smacked a one-run single to left and later scored on a wild pitch to put Beloit ahead for good.
The Bucs have scored 56 runs in their past four games as they sit alone in first place in the MWC with a four-game lead.
Jack Alport went 4-for-4 from the plate with two runs while Irwin and Brett Kiger led Beloit with three RBIs each as 10 different players recorded a hit.
Harvey Pena got the win after throwing 4.1 innings and allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out seven. Aiden Phipps closed the door with two innings of one-hit ball.
• HELLO DARKNESS: Saturday was due to be a doubleheader with Monmouth, but the length of game one forced the nightcap to be suspended in the sixth inning due to darkness.
The Bucs were ahead 8-4 at the time, and the game will be continued on Monday before the scheduled third game of the series, which starts at 3 p.m. at Monmouth.
• SOFTBALL: Beloit kept both games of its doubleheader against Cornell College close, but in both cases fell just one-run short as the Buccaneers suffered a sweep at the hands of the Rams on Friday.
A 1-0 loss in game one and a 5-4 loss in the nightcap dropped Beloit to 0-6 in conference this season and to 8-16 overall as the Bucs find themselves on a six-game skid.
Game one was a true pitchers’ duel as Beloit’s Cora Aubert and the Rams’ Daelynn Rhoades put zeros on the board for seven-straight innings to force extras.
Cornell’s Monet Roelle hit a two-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Peyton Souhrada’s single for a walk-off 1-0 win.
The Bucs finished with three hits as Aubert worked around nine hits and one walk to strike out four and only allow one run.
Beloit took an early lead in game two with some small ball. Kaylee Witt hit a sacrifice fly, Isabel Johnson scored Briana Arteaga on a sac bunt and it became 3-0 via error.
Witte’s one-run double made it 4-2 in the seventh, but Cornell got runs across with a fielder’s choice and a sac fly before getting another walkoff when Claire Gugerty smacked a single to center field.
Samantha Friedrichsohn took the complete game loss by allowing nine hits and five earned runs while allowing one walk. Angela Donath led Beloit’s seven-hit attack with two hits while Maddie Moser drew three walks.
Beloit’s doubleheader at Grinnell on Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a later date. The Bucs next face Elmhurst in a doubleheader on Thursday.
BELOIT 15, MONMOUTH 5
Monmouth…113 010 300 — 9 16 0
Beloit.........203 300 25 — 15 16 0
Leading hitters: Mon, Lummus 3x5, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Reed 3x5, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Houck 2x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Melvin 2x5, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Komater 2x5, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Kuethe 2x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs. BC, Alport 4x4, 2 Runs; Irwin 3x5, 1 Run, 3 RBIs; Vogel 2x3, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Ferone 1x5, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Kiger 1x5 2 Runs, 3 RBIs. 2B: Zenger (BC), Irwin, Lummus, Komater, Kuethe. 3B: Melvin, Kiger. HR: Ferone, Vogel, Irwin, Kuethe. SB: Houck, Lummus, Reed, Alport. HBP: Vogel.
Pitching: Mon, Fletcher (3.0, 8 hits, 7 runs, 7 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO); Turnquist (3.0, 2 hits, 1 runs, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO); Wolfe (L, 0-3) (0.1, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 1 BB, O SO); Mohler (1.2, 4 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). BC, Kosakowski (2.2, 8 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO); Pena (W, 1-1) (4.1, 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO); Phipps (2.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).
1st game
CORNELL 1, BELOIT 0
Beloit……000 000 00 — 0 3 0
Cornell…000 000 01 — 1 9 0
Leading hitters: BC, Meyers 1x4, Arteaga 1x3, Witte 1x2. CC, Puck 3x4, Keith 2x3, Souhrada 1x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Gugerty (CC). HBP: Witte. SH: Babcock (CC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC, Aubert (L, 3-6, 7.2-9-1-1-1-4). CC, Rhoades (W, 7-4, 8.0-3-0-0-1-9).
2nd game
CORNELL 5, BELOIT 1
Beloit…..300 000 1 — 4 7 3
Cornell...010 001 3 — 5 9 2
Leading hitters: BC, Donath 2x4; Witte 1x3, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1x2, 1 RBI; Meyers 1x3, 1 Run. CC, Puck 3x4, 1 Run; Gugerty 2x4, 1 RBI; Souhrada 1x3, 1 RBI. 2B: Witte. HR: Souhrada. SF: Witte. SH: Johnson, Babcock (CC). SB: Donath.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC, Friedrichsohn (L, 2-5, 6.2-9-5-5-1-0). CC, Pearson (W, 3-8, 7.0-7-4-3-3-5).