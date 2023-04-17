MONMOUTH, Ill. — Darkness in Beloit managed to halt Beloit College’s red-hot baseball team on Saturday.
Monmouth College never was able to.
The Buccaneers won 15-9 on Saturday at home before having the second game suspended leading 8-4 in the sixth inning.
Play was resumed Monday afternoon at Monmouth with neither team adding to that 8-4 final score. The teams played again and the Bucs rolled 9-2 for their fourth straight victory. They improved to 20-7 overall and 13-2 in Midwest Conference action.
In the suspended game, both teams had nine hits, but the Bucs got more bang out of theirs. Deven Irwin smacked a home run and drove in four runs. Garrison Ferone was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Connor Vogel was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Evan Zenger was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Eamon Burke (3-2) started for the Bucs and allowed six hits and four runs in six innings with four strikeouts. Tommy Murray pitched all three innings in Monmouth to pick up his second save. He allowed three hits and had one strikeout.
Kaiya Nishino took the mound in the second game for Beloit and scattered seven hits in six innings, allowing one run. He walked one and fanned four. Caleb Lasher allowed one run in one inning and Jack Alport pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout.
The Bucs’ 12-hit attack featured three players with multiple hits. Miles Souza was 2-for-4, Irwin 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jimmy Yanow 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Zenger and Vogel had two RBIs and RJ Pouzar joined them with a two-run hit in the eighth inning. Matt O’Leary was 1-for-3 and scored three times.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs continue a busy week, weather permitting, when they host MWC foe Lawrence for a double-header at the Ballpark at Strong Stadium on Wednesday. The first game is at 1 p.m.
The Bucs will also host non-conference foe Rockford College at 4 p.m. Thursday. Saturday, the Bucs travel to Frame Park in Waukesha to play Carroll University (noon, 3 p.m.) and on Sunday they will be home to host Illinois College at noon.
BELOIT 8, MONMOUTH 4
Monmouth..030 001 000 — 4 9 1
Beloit……...023 300 00x — 8 9 1
Leading hitters: MC, Melvin 2x4, 1 run; Komoter 2x3, 2 runs; Matkovic 1x4, 2 RBI. BC, Ferone 2x3, 1 run; Vogel 1x3, 2 runs; Zenger 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Irwin 1x3, 1 run, 4 rbi. 2B: Lummus (M), Melvin, Matkovic. HR: Irwin
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MC, Garrett (L,1-2; 5.0-9-8-7-2-3; Brokaw (3.0-0-0-0-0-3). BC, Burke (W,3-2; 6.0-6-4-4-3-4); Murray (S2; 3.0-3-0-0-0-1).
BELOIT 9, MONMOUTH 2
Beloit……...231 000 102 — 9 12 1
Monmouth..000 010 010 — 2 8 3
Leading hitters: BC, O’Leary 1x3, 3 runs; Souza 2x4, Irwin 2x5, 1 rbi; Yanow 2x5, 2 runs. MC, Fowler 2x5. 2B: Kiger (B), Iriwn, Dye, Matkobic.
Leading hitters: BC, Nishino (W,4-2; 6.0-7-1-1-1-4); Lasher (1.0-1-1-1-2-0); Alport (2.0,0-0-0-0-1). MC, Anderson (L,1-3; 2.0-4-5-4-4-3); Fitzgerald (6.0-6-2-2-2-1); Corman (1.0-2-2-2-2-1).