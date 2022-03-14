AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Beloit College baseball team improved to 2-2 on the young season with a 10-8 victory over Spalding Monday afternoon.
The Bucs allowed a pair of runs in the first before coming back with three runs of their own, scoring with the help of a Spalding error and an RBI triple from Brett Kiger. Matt Crandall added a sacrifice fly.
After Spalding tied it in the second, Beloit took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on a single by Ryan Kopp that plated Kruz Vargas. The Bucs added a run in the fifth on a sac fly from Kiger before breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth.
James Wicker drove in a run with a single, Matt O’Leary doubled home a run, and Kiger singled home a run, with another tally on an error to make it 9-3. A.J. Fitzpatrick had an RBI single in the seventh.
Spalding made a game out of it with a run in the eighth and four more in the ninth before AJ Parnell closed the game out.
Tommy Murray (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings. The Hononegah graduate walked one while striking out five.
The Bucs dropped a pair of games Sunday to Simpson, 3-0 and 3-1.
Beloit will take on UW-La Crosse at 8:30 a.m. central time Tuesday in Auburndale.
• SOFTBALL: The Bucs split a pair of games Monday, losing 10-1 to Defiance and winning 5-4 over Smith in Leesburg, Fla.
The win over Smith featured a dramatic comeback. The Bucs trailed 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning when they came through with three runs to give them the victory.
Emily Stapay struck the big blow, hitting a two-run homer to tie the game. Kaitlynn Taft drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Maddy Pfortmiller finished up her complete game by holding Smith scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Taft had three hits, Isabel Johnson added a pair and Stapay was 3-for-3 with four RBI.
Taft finished with two of Beloit’s six hits against Defiance.