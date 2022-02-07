JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—Jake Mazrimas went off for 36 points to lead Illinois College to a 91-68 rout of visiting Beloit College Monday night in Midwest Conference basketball action.
The Buccaneers had no answer for Mazrimas. The junior forward converted 12-of-17 shots from the field, including 6-of-8 treys. He was also 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
Beloit shot a respectable 48 percent, but IC was even better at 50.8. The Blueboys converted 19-of-25 free throws while the Bucs were just 5-of-10. IC also converted Beloit’s 12 turnovers into 18 points while the hosts turned the ball over just three times.
The Bucs fell behind 42-34 at the intermission and were outscored 49-34 in the second half.
Mylan Walters and Quinten Lottig each scored 12 points to lead Beloit (5-17, 3-10 MWC). Lottig was 4-of-5 from the field including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. Andrew Walters chipped in 11 and a team-high nine rebounds. He also had six assists.
Hunter Ottensmeier added 18 points and Tre Rogers had 13 for IC (10-8, 6-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: IC 70, BELOIT COLLEGE 64: The Bucs were outscored 22-16 in the fourth quarter as they lost a close contest on the road Monday.
Addyson Ciochon led Beloit with 16 points while Elizabeth Kalk chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds and T’Aira Boyance had 11 points.
IC had a 10-2 advantage in 3-pointers and outscored Beloit at the free-throw line 14-10. The Bucs did come out on top on the glass with 44 rebounds compared to IC’s 42.
Both the BC men’s and women’s teams will be back in action at the Flood Arena on Saturday. The men host Knox at 1 p.m. and the women host the Prairie Fire at 3.
• BOXSCORES:
MEN
IC 91, BELOIT 68
Beloit College…..34 34—68
Illinois College….42 49—91
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—M. Walters 5-11 0-0 12, A. Walters 4-8 3-5 11, Rusch 3-7 0-0 6, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Ganiyu 3-7 0-2 6, Lottig 4-5 1-1 12, Myles 3-7 1-1 7, Flanigan 2-2 0-1 4, Scuefield 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 1-1 0-0 2, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0, Gatsis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-58 5-10 68.
ILLINOIS COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta p-ts)—Mazrimas 12-17 6-6 36, Ottensmeier 6-11 6-10 18, Rogers 4-8 3-3 13, Hayer 1-5 0-0 3, Kellog 0-1 0-0 0, Tippett 3-5 0-0 6, Fadika 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, M. Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Daboin 1-2 0-0 2, Stockton 0-0 2-2 2, Jowett 0-0 1-2 1, Dian 0-2 0-1 0, N. Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-61 19-25 91.
3-pt. Goals: BC 7-21 (M. Walters 2-5, A. Walters 0-2, Rusch 0-3, Anderson 2-5, Lottig 3-4, Myles 0-1, Olsen 0-1), IC 10-22, Mazrimas 6-8, Ottensmeier 0-3, Rogers 2-3, Hayer 1-3, Tippett 0-1, Harris 0-1, M. Thompson 1-, Diam 0-1, Robinson 0-1. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 19, IC 10. Rebounds: BC 28 (A. Walters 9), IC 37 (Mazrimas 9).
WOMEN
IC 70, BELOIT 64
Beloit College…15 17 16 16—64
Illinois College…18 16 14 22—70
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta)—Ciochon 6-14 3-6 16, Kalk 6-16 2-3 14, Boyance 5-6 1-3 11, McNair 2-6 0-2 4, Welte 1-3 0-0 3, Ross 2-7 3-4 7, Linos 2-6 1-2 5, Bayo 2-6 0-0 4, Olson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 26-67 10-20 64.3-pt. Goals: BC 2-13 (Ciochon 1-4, Kalk 0-3, Welte 1-3, Olson 0-3), IC. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Rebounds: BC 44 (Kalk 9)
ILLINOIS COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kr. Bass 5-10 1-2 13, Zirkelbach 4-10 2-3 13, Ke. Bass 3-10 4-6 12, Pepper 2-6 0-2 4, Wightman 2-8 0-0 4, McKee 4-7 3-4 13, Tesoro Ricote 1-4 2-2 4, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Lordan 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 23-61 14-23 70.
3-pt. Goals: BC 2-13 (Ciochon 1-4, Kalk 0-3, Welte 1-3, Olson 0-3), IC, 10-24 (Kr. Bass 2-2, Zirkelbach 3-6, Ke. Bass 2-4, Wightman 0-1, McKee 2-5, Tesoro Ricote 0-2, Green 1-3, Smith 0-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 20,IC 18. Rebounds: BC 44 (Kalk 9), IC 41 (Wightman 8)..