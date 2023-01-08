MONMOUTH, Ill.—The Beloit College men's basketball team kept it close through halftime, but a 13-2 run from Monmouth in the second half proved to be the deciding factor as the Bucs fell 62-49. 

The second-place Scots (8-6, 4-1 Midwest Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game before Beloit (4-10, 1-5) came back to take a 14-12 lead as junior Quinten Lottig hit two three-pointers. 

