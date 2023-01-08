MONMOUTH, Ill.—The Beloit College men's basketball team kept it close through halftime, but a 13-2 run from Monmouth in the second half proved to be the deciding factor as the Bucs fell 62-49.
The second-place Scots (8-6, 4-1 Midwest Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game before Beloit (4-10, 1-5) came back to take a 14-12 lead as junior Quinten Lottig hit two three-pointers.
The two teams seemed to match each other point for point, and Monmouth went into halftime with a slim 24-23 lead.
The Bucs’ defense helped keep the Scots to just a 29.6 shooting percentage through the first half, but Monmouth was just as tough, holding Beloit to 25 percent.
Junior Brian Rusch hit a layup to make it a three-point game five minutes into the second half before the Scots went on their 13-2 run to take a 49-35 lead.
Monmouth’s offense was much more efficient, shooting 38.1 percent from the field compared to Beloit’s 30.4.
Lottig led the team with nine points while five different Beloit players scored six points. Nine different Bucs in all scored. Kyle Taylor was Monmouth’s leading scorer as he finished with 13 points.
• WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: A huge third quarter and a 25-point performance from Lily Harlan was too much for the Bucs as they fell to Monmouth 84-58 Saturday.
The Bucs (6-8, 2-4 MWC) took down the Scots (7-7 3-2) 63-57 the last time the teams met in early December, but it was a much different story this time.
Beloit began the game with six-straight points from senior T’Aira Boyance, but a late 7-2 run gave the Scots six-point lead after the first quarter. They led by six at the half.
A 19-4 run in the third quarter put the Bucs in a huge hole. Harlan scored 19 points in that quarter as Monmouth surged to a 61-38 lead.
Monmouth was solid on offense, shooting 75.00 and 61.53 percent on field goals in the third and fourth quarter respectively, and going 17-of-23 on free throws.
Boyance was the only Beloit player to score in the double-digits, putting up 11 points and recording four steals.
3-pointers: BC 4-21 (Lottig 3-7, Anderson 1-4, Rusch 0-4, Myles 0-2, Ganiyu 0-1, Jenny 0-1, Nixon 0-1, Friedrich 0-1). MC 3-19 (Taylor 3-5, William 0-6, Flynn 0-4, Hill 0-2, Brasfield 0-1, Ellison 0-1). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: BC 18, MC 19. Rebounds: BC 41 (Myles, Ganiyu 8), MC 42 (Sidhu 8).
3-pointers: BC 0-7 (Welte 0-4, Kalk 0-2, McNair 0-1), MC 5-16 (Harlan 2-3, Wall 1-5, Warner 1-2, Luna 1-2, Heisch 0-2, Hoy 0-1, Goodrich 0-1). Fouled out: None Total fouls: BC 20, MC 21. Rebounds: BC 25 (Ciochon 7), MC 38 (Harlan, Wall 8).