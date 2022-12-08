RIPON, Wis.—Beloit College’s Buccaneers held their own for the first 30 minutes against defending Midwest Conference champion Ripon College, but the Red Hawks pulled away in the final 10 minutes Wednesday night.
Ripon won 72-54 to even its MWC mark at 1-1 (4-4 overall).
The Red Hawks converted 45 percent (29-64) of their shots, including 26 percent (8-31) on 3-pointers. The Bucs hit 36 percent overall (21-59) and 35 percent (7-20) on treys.
Ripon led only 34-32 at halftime. The lead seesawed at the start of the season half, but the Red Hawks tied it at 40-40 and went up for good on a 3-pointer by William Ryan.
Beloit trailed by just two points with 12 minutes remaining, before Ripon scored 10 consecutive points and ended on a 27-11 run.
Rusch led Beloit (4-5, 1-2) with 13 points, to go along with six rebounds, while Azeez Ganiyu finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Ripon was led by Jaylen Mahone’s 13 points and nine rebounds.
• WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: RIPON 78, BELOIT 56: The Bucs fell to the five-time defending MWC champion Red Hawks, who pulled away in the second half.
The Bucs did score the final seven points of the first quarter, taking a 16-014 lead on Hannah Welte’s 3-pointer. Ripon opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run and never trailed after that.
Beloit shot 36 percent (20-56) while Ripon converted 45 percent (29-65).
Elizabeth Kalk led the Bucs (4-5, 1-3) with 21 points and T’Aira Boyance added 15 points and three steals. Bonnie Jensen’s 20 points led Ripon while Skyylar Brescia had 19 points and 17 rebounds.
• BOXSCORES:
RIPON MEN 72, BELOIT 54
Beloit…32 22—54
Ripon…34 38—72
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Rusch 4-12 3-4 13, Ganiyu 5-13 1-3 12, Jenny 3-6 0-1 7, Scuefield 2-7 0-0 4, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Lottig 2-7 0-0 6, Friedrich 2-3 0-0 4, Myles 2-4 0-0 4, Coombs 1-1 0-0 3, Roy 0-3 1-4 1, Bumstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 5-12 54.
RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Mahone 5-8 2-3 13, DeValk 5-5 1-2 11, Galati 3-9 2-2 10, Theune 4-9 1-2 10, Steffes 2-5 0-0 6, Brady 3-6 0-1 7, Meinholz 3-8 0-0 6, Ryan 2-4 0-0 5, Bartol 1-4 0-0 2, Thies 1-2 0-0 2, Tackmier 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-64 6-10 72.
3-pointers: BC 7-20 (Rusch 2-7, Ganiyu 1-2, Jenny 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Lottig 2-4, Myles 0-2, Coombs 1-1, Bumstead 0-1), RC 8-31 (Mahone 1-3, Galati 2-7, Theune 1-5, Steffes 2-4, Brady 1-4, Meinholz 0-2, Ryan 1-3, Bartol 0-1, Tackmier 0-1, Davis 0-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 13, RC 16. Rebounds: BC 30 (Roy 8), RC 44 (Mahone 9).
RIPON WOMEN 78, BELOIT 56
Beloit….16 12 5 23—56
Ripon…14 23 15 26—78
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 7-16 5-8 21, Buoyancy 7-15 1-3 15, Ciochon 2-8 4-10 8, Welte 2-3 0-0 5, Young 1-2 2-2 4, Ross 1-2 0-2 2, Estrada 0-2 1-2 1, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Bayo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-56 13-27 56.
RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Jensen 7-8 6-10 20, Brescia 7-12 5-8 19, Leslie 4-10 0-0 12, Fall 3-6 0-1 6, Opelt 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 1-2 2-3 5, Fahrney 0-2 2-4 2, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Mollen 1-3 0-0 2, Bestor 1-1 0-0 2, Glaus 1-1 0-0 Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Solano 0-1 0-0 0Pittenger 0-2 0-2 0, Hartmann 0-1 0-0 0, Buwalda 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Uhlers 0-1 0-0 0, Johannes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-65 15-30 78.
3-pointers: BC 3-10 (Kalk 2-6, Ciochon 0-1, Welte 1-2, Estrada 0-1). RC 5-15 (Leslie 4-7, Fall 0-1, Opelt 0-2, Payne 1-2, Fahrney 0-2, Solano 0-1). Fouled out: Welte. Total fouls: BC 25, RC 27. Rebounds: BC 29 (Ross 5, Bayo), RC 48 (Brescia 17) .