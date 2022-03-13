AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Beloit College’s baseball team moved up its game with La Rose University of Pittsburgh, Penn., an hour on Saturday to try to avoid some rainy weather in the RussMatt Invitational.
The rains still moved in to end the game in the top of the sixth inning, with the Buccaneers leading 8-0.
The Bucs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Greg Nelson doubled and AJ Fitzpatrick followed with a two-run home run. James Wicker later made it 3-0 in the inning when he scored on an errant pickoff attempt.
The Bucs tacked on four runs on three hits in the fourth inning. Matt Crandall and Kruz Vargas both singled and came home on an error. Wicker made it 7-0 with a two-run single. The eighth run scored on doubles by Crandall and Deven Irwin.
Wicker and Crandall each tallied a pair of hits and two RBIs a piece to lead the Beloit offense.
Jacob Sligar picked up the complete game win on the mound for the Bucs, scattering five hits across five innings of work while striking out three.
• SOFTBALL: Beloit College dropped a pair of chilly games in Clermont, Fla., to start its spring trip. The Bucs fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 12-1 in five innings before falling to Lasell University, 9-2.
The temperature with wind chill was under 35 degrees for the first game. WLC scored first, but Beloit tied it in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Maddie Moser scoring Sydney Harbison.
WLC added two runs in the third and nine in the fourth, outhitting the Bucs 15-3. Maddy Pfortmiller (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs in three innings.
Lasell grabbed a 9-0 lead against Beloit through four innings. The Bucs extended the game with a pair of runs in the fourth, but were outhit 11-5.
Kit Kronberger went 2-for-3 to lead the Bucs. Cora Aubert (0-2) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs in three innings. Helena Harrison came on and pitched three scoreless innings.