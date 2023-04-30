BELOIT—Beloit College’s baseball team has bashed its way to its first Midwest Conference regular-season championship since 2016.
In sweeping a double-header with Cornell 15-2 and 10-8 to clinch the title, the Buccaneers bashed 30 hits, including a whopping seven home runs.
The MWC title clinched the top seed in the conference tournament and gives Beloit the chance to host the four-team event at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium on May 12-13.
Sunday, the Bucs let a 7-4 lead slip away in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and fell 8-7 to the Rams (19-16, 10-11 MWC).
On Saturday at their home diamond, the Bucs (25-11, 17-14 MWC) set the tone early on as Matt O’Leary smacked a homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Miles Souza and Deven Irwin also drove in runs in the inning and Brett Kiger scored on a wild pitch.
Beloit made it 8-0 with four more runs in the second inning.
Evan Zenger had the big blast with a two-run homer and O’Leary came home on an error and Kiger collected an RBI single.
The Bucs tacked on a run in the fourth when Irwin drew a bases-loaded walk and tallied six more runs in the fifth. O’Leary smacked his second homer of the game, Zenger and Souza hit RBI singles and Jack Alport added a two-run single. Zenger also scored on a balk.
Beloit collected 16 hits, including three each by O’Leary, Zenger, Souza and Connor Vogel. Kiger had a pair of hits. Starting pitcher Eamon Burke improved to 4-2, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four in six innings.
The Rams fell behind early again in Game 2 as Garrison Ferone’s single scored O’Leary, who had doubled. Cornell went on top 2-1 in the second inning, but Ferone blasted a three-run homer and Zenger hit his second two-run dinger of the day for a 7-2 advantage. Kiger also got into the action, ripping a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Cornell (18-16, 9-11) cut it to 7-5 in the top of the sixth, but the Bucs answered with three in the seventh. O’Leary hit a sacrifice fly followed by an inside-the-park two-run homer by Ferone.
The Rams made it 10-8 in the top of the eighth, but reliever Alport pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Bucs had 14 hits as Ferone went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Zenger and Alport had three hits apiece. Kaiya Nishino (5-3) collected the win, allowing four runs on seven hits while fanning three in 5.1 innings.
• SUNDAY RECAP: Both teams had 12 hits. The Bucs were blanked over the final four innings while Cornell scored four in the eighth to pull out the win.
Zenger led the Bucs, going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Ferone and Vogel were both 2-for-5.
Aiden Phipps started for Beloit and allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings. He walked one and struck out four. Caleb Lasher (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing four hits and four runs in 1 1-3 innings. Thomas Kosakowski came on to retire two batters.
• SATURDAY’S LINESCORES:
Game 1
BELOIT 15, CORNELL 2
Cornell…000 001 1 — 2 3 3
Beloit…..440 160 x — 15 16 1
Leading hitters: CC, Gierula 2x3, 1 run. BC, O’Leary 3x5, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Ferone 1x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Vogel 3x5, 2 runs; Kiger 2x5, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Zenger 3x3, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Souza 3x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Alport 1x3, 2 rbi. 2B: O’Leary, Vogel, Souza. HR: O’Leary 2, Zenger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): CC, Schope (L,5-3; 2.0-8-8-3-0-1); Petersen (2.0-1-1-1-4-3); Zahn (0.1-5-6-6-0-0); Rosenthal (1.2-2-0-0-1-2). BC, Burke (W,4-2; 6.0-2-1-1-4-4); Singh (0.2-1-1-1-2-1), Wright (0.1-0-0-0-0-1)..
Game 2
BELOIT 10, CORNELL 8
Cornell.020 003 030 — 8 15 0
Beloit…150 100 30x — 10 14 1
Leading hitters: CC, Rose 2x4, Mancke 2x3, 1 run; Hernandez 2x5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Garton 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Konicek 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Gierula 2x5, 3 rbi. BC, O’Leary 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Ferone 4x5, 2 runs, 6 rbi; Kiger 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Zenger 3x5, 1 run, 2 rbi; Irwin 1x4, 1 run; Alport 3x4, 2 runs. 2B: Zipperer, Mancke, Hernandez, Garton, O’Leary, Vogel, Alport. HR: Ferone 2, Kiger, Zenger.
Pitching: CC, Montagna (L,1-2; 1.2-7–6-6-2-2); Weston (5.1-6-4-4-3-5); Dzierba (1.0-1-0-0-0-0). BC, Nishino (W,5-3; 5.1-7-4-4-0-3); Pena (2.0-7-4-4-0-3); Murray (0.2-1-0-0-1-0); Alport (S,1; 1.0-0-0-0-0-1).