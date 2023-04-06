BELOIT — Beloit College ran its current winning streak to 10 games and remained undefeated in the Midwest Conference after outslugging Ripon College 9-5 at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Beloit improved to 14-5 overall and 8-0 in the MWC. The Buccaneers’ 10-game streak is their longest since a 15-game streak during the 2009 season.
Ripon (9-9, 5-3 MWC) scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but Beloit quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Connor Vogel and a run-scoring double by Brett Kiger.
Evan Zenger put the Bucs in front in the fourth with a solo home run to right field. Deven Irwin and Matt O’Leary also drove in runs to give Beloit a 5-2 edge.
Ripon tied it in the fifth, but a solo homer by Vogel gave the Bucs the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Hoover also hit an RBI single in the inning.
The Bucs added two runs in the sixth on Kiger’s MWC-leading eighth home run of the season. That tied his own single season school record which he set in 2021, along with teammate Matt O’Leary.
Beloit collected 13 hits on the day, including two each by O’Leary, Vogel, Kiger and Irwin.
Aiden Phipps (5-0) won his fifth start of the season, striking out five. Harvey Pena eanred his team-leading third save this spring, allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings while striking out three. He didn’t walk anyone.
Ripon finished with nine hits. Brock Warren (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in five innings of work.
The Bucs travel to Ripon for a twinbill starting at noon at Francis Field on Saturday.