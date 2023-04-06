BELOIT — Beloit College ran its current winning streak to 10 games and remained undefeated in the Midwest Conference after outslugging Ripon College 9-5 at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Beloit improved to 14-5 overall and 8-0 in the MWC. The Buccaneers’ 10-game streak is their longest since a 15-game streak during the 2009 season.

Recommended for you