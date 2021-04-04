BELOIT—If there was any questions about Beloit College’s powerhouse offense, well, just ask Ripon College after Saturday’s double-header.
The Buccaneers (4-0) hammered the rival Red Hawks, 19-5 in a shortened seven-inning game due to the mercy rule and then battered them 9-2 in the nightcap.
Beloit scored in six of the first seven innings of the first game, including a three-run second, a five-run third and a seven-run sixth.
“We have now scored 56 runs in four games,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said.
Matt Crandall was 3-for-5, tagging a triple and two home runs with three runs scored and a program record-tying seven runs batted in. Drew Freitag went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, two runs batted in and a walk. Two of his hits were doubles. Bronson Balhom was 4-for-6 with two doubles and a triple.
“We knew coming into this season that our firepower was going to be outstanding,” DeGeorge said. “We have guys who can hit for average and power and we have some tremendous speed which creates a lot of problems. We had 14 extra-base hits in that first game. Ripon has a big ballpark and that might contribute to why there were so many doubles and triples. When the ball goes to the fence it’s a long way for guys to chase it down and throw it back in.”
Beloit starter AJ Parnell improved to 2-0, although he did allow 11 hits and five runs in six innings. He walked three and fanned five. Reliever Matthew Starr worked a scoreless seventh with a strikeout.
Ripon had no answer for the Bucs offense in the second game as well. The Bucs led 7-0 after three innings. They added two more in the sixth while Ripon managed single runs in the seventh and eighth.
The Bucs shared the wealth with seven hits from seven different Bucs. Balholm knocked in three runs and Nick Schmidt and Garrison Ferone two apiece.
The victory went to Jacob Sligar (1-0), who worked seven innings and allowed eight hits and both runs, one earned, with one walk and three strikeouts. Kaiya Nishino worked two scoreless innings.
“Jacob was phenomenal,” DeGeorge said. “He threw 75% strikes. Our goal is for the kids to throw 62. He faced 30 batters and he threw first-pitch strikes to 23 of them.”
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host St. Norbert for a twinbill at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium at noon Saturday. Spectators are currently not permitted at Beloit College events due to COVID restrictions.
• LINESCORES:
Game 1
Beloit College 19, Ripon 5
Beloit College...135 127 0 —19-19-0
Ripon College...100 022 0—5-11-1
W—Parnell (2-0). L—Swick (0-1).
Leading hitters: BC Schmidt 3x6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Balholm 4x6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; O’Leary 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Freitag 4x4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Crandall 3x5, 3 runs, 7 RBI. Ripon, Terrell 2x2, 3 runs; Tenny 3x4, Johnston 2x3, 2 RBI; Greene 2x4. 2B: Schmidt 2, Balholm 2, Ferone, O’Leary, Freitag 2, Tenny, Johnston. 3B: Balholm, Wicker (BC), O’Leary, Crandall, Terrell. HR: Crandall 2, Terrell.
Game 2
Beloit College 9, Ripon 2
Beloit College...142 002 000—9-7-4
Ripon College...000 000 110—2-10-2
W—Sligar (1-0). L—Kurcz (0-3).
Leading hitters: BC, Balholm 1x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Gerone 1x4, 2 RBI. Ripon, Tenny 2x5, 1 run. 2B: Schmidt (BC). 3B: Balholm, Ferone.