BELOIT—AJ Fitzpatrick delivered a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning, driving in Riley Ponio with the go-ahead run as Beloit College posted a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over host Grinnell College Monday afternoon.
The Buccaneers hammered the Pioneers 13-2 in the nightcap of the doubleheader as Matt O’Leary had three hits and drove in six runs.
In the opening game, Beloit (6-7) trailed 3-0 entering the top of the eighth, but five runs crossed the plate in the inning.
Garrison Ferone’s RBI double made it 3-1. Drew Freitag grounded to second for a forceout, but the throw was wild to first, allowing Matt O’Leary to score from third and Ferone from second to tie it.
Freitag moved up to second on the play and Ponio came on as a pinch runner. Fitzpatrick doubled down the left field line to score him and put Beloit on top 4-3. Fizpatrick came home when Brett Kiger also doubled to left.
Ferone led Beloit’s seven-hit attack, going 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
Freshman right-hander Eamon Burke started for Beloit and pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, two earned. He walked three and struck out three. Junior right-hander Kayia Nishino picked up the victory with a stellar relief assignment, pitching four scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Grinnell’s Josh Witte went six innings of three-hit scoreless ball, walking four and striking 15. Two relievers combined for three more strikeouts as Beloit won despite fanning 18 times.
The nightcap was scoreless for four innings before the Bucs erupted for four runs in the fifth. They tacked on three runs in each of the final three innings to win by 11. Beloit had 11 hits and zero errors in the contest compared to seven hits and four miscues by the hosts.
The Bucs’ four-run fifth inning featured a pair of Grinnell errors, an RBI single by O’Leary and an RBI double by Ferone.
Jacob Sligar (2-1) started for the Bucs and pitched eight innings, allowing seven hits and two runs. He walked two and fanned seven. Matthew Starr pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two.
• MONDAY’S LINESCORES: Game 1
Beloit 5, Grinnell 3
Beloit College…..000 000 050—5 7 2
Grinnell College..100 020 000—3 10 2
Pitching: BC, Burke, 5 inn., 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Nishino (W), 4 inn., 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 4 SO. GC, Witte, 6 inn., 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 BB, 15 SO; Love, 1 inn., 2 hits, 4 runs, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Nasif, 2 inn., 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Leading hitters: BC, Zenger 1x4, 1 run; O’Leary 1x4, 1 run; Gerone 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Freitag 1x3, 1 RBI; Fitzpatrick 1x1, run, 1 RBI; Kiger 1x4, 1 RBI. GC, Porter 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Gillespie 2x4; Borbeck 2x4. 2B: Zenger, Ferone, Fitzpatrick, Kiger, Porter, Tashjian (GC), Gillespie. SB: Ferone, Richardson.
Game 2
Beloit 13, Grinnell 2
Beloit College….000 040 333—13 11 0
Grinnell College..000 000 020—2 7 4
Pitching: BC, Sligar (W,2-1) 8 inn., 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Starr 1 inn., 0 hits 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO. GC, Feld (L,0-2) 5 inn., 5 hits, 4 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Carlton 1.2 inn., 0 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Lane 1.1 inn., 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Kajita 1 inn., 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Leading hitters: BC, O’Leary 3x5, 1 run, 6 RBI; Ferone 2x6, 2 RBI; Freitag 1x5, 2 RBI; Fitzpatrick 2x5, 1 run. GC, Richardson 2x4, 1 run; Porter 2x4, 2 RBI; 2B: Ferone, Richardson. SB: O’Leary, Crandall, Rudolph (BC), McCain (GC).