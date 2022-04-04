BELOIT—With the exception of that little COVID-19 nastiness, last spring was mostly a season-long celebration for Beloit College’s baseball team.
The trip to Florida was canceled due to the pandemic, but the Buccaneers stayed home and reeled off nine straight victories to open the season. They went 13-1 over their first 14 games, 19-3 in the Midwest Conference and 24-6 overall. They won the North Division, but fell in two straight games to the University of Chicago in the MWC Tournament.
“Last year we had most of the same kids and the biggest difference is that the competition we faced early in the season allowed us to get off to this unbelievable start offensively,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “Everybody’s confidence was sky high and it literally carried those guys through the whole year.”
This season, the Bucs (8-8) were able to make their usual trip to Florida and faced not only terrific opponents, but generally their ace pitchers.
“The pitching we faced was absolutely fabulous and we got kind of punched in the mouth,” DeGeorge said. “Some of the guys are still dealing with their confidence being shaken a bit. As a result, our offense has been kind of inconsistent.”
The Bucs are coming off a three-game series against Knox in which they won 11-7 and 14-4 and lost 5-4.
“You look at the overall numbers and you think, wow, you had a good offensive series,” DeGeorge said. “But we really should have swept the series. Four runs isn’t good enough. Their pitcher did a good job. He threw strikes, but his stuff wasn’t dominant. We also had some bad luck. We hit the ball real hard several times right at people. That’s part of baseball. But we know some of the places where we are struggling, we need to get those guys going.”
DeGeorge said the biggest missing link from last season is Bronson Balholm’s bat. The catcher was a career mainstay for the Bucs, playing in 107 games and currently sitting fifth in the program record book with 116 career hits. Last season he batted .342 with 29 RBIs and a team-leading six triples.
As a graduate student with an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, Balholm is currently on the NCAA Division I Arizona State roster, having started a game this spring for the Sun Devils.
“There is a big difference between where he was producing last year and where our guys are now,” the coach said. “Guys are trying and we’re working hard with them. I think they are getting better, but in the past you knew every game that Bronson was one of the top athletes on the field. He was a catcher who was great defensively, but could also steal bases, hit for average and power. He was just special. His being on the team at Arizona State says something about his quality.”
The Bucs have had some players start well offensively, particularly preseason All-American second baseman Matt O’Leary, who is hitting .407 (24-59) with 17 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
Also hitting over .300 are right fielder AJ Fitzpatrick (.349), shortstop Garrison Ferone (.317) and left fielder Evan Zenger (.314). Third baseman James Wicker is at .298 and everyone else could be lumped into the “still trying to put it together” category, including two Beloit Memorial products who had excellent 2021 seasons: first baseman Drew Freitag and DH Brett Kiger.
DeGeorge said the Bucs’ defense has been “fantastic” and the pitching “very good.” Two freshmen have helped shore up the mound staff, with Aiden Phipps 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and Eamon Burke pitching better than his 3.50 ERA indicates.
“We’re still trying to figure out how to use everybody right,” DeGeorge said. “Some roles have changed with the freshmen throwing the ball great. With some of the weather and the reschedules, we’ll have to get that sorted out.”
It’s the inconsistent offense, though, that he really wants to solve.
“Due to that, I don’t think we’re playing like a championship team, but we can get there,” he said. “We just have to get better and hope we can do it soon enough so that over the last two weeks of the conference season we are in a position to win a league title. We’re seeing better at-bats from a number of players and we’re not that far off from being where we want to be.”
Beloit is currently 4-2 in MWC play, having won two series. The Bucs are scheduled to host U-Chicago for a twinbill Wednesday at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium starting at 1 p.m.