BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers left too many runners on base (11) and committed too many errors (four) as they fell to Midwest Conference power University of Chicago 15-7 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Things didn’t look great in the nightcap, either, as Beloit trailed 4-0 at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium..
But the Bucs showed why they expect to be a contender this season, rallying for an 8-4 victory.
Miles Souza, playing third base, got the Bucs on the board with a solo home run to center in the third inning. Beloit then added a pair of runs in the fourth as Matt O’Leary doubled down the left field line for an RBI and a groundout scored another.
The Bucs’ offense went to work in the seventh, plating four runs. Drew Freitag drew a leadoff walk and Souza also drew a base on balls to chase the Maroon starter.
Pinch-hitter Brett Kiger walked to load the bases. Matt Crandall plated two runs with a single to right. Evan Zenger followed with a slow grounder that resulted in a throwing error at first that scored another run and put runners at the corners.
A fielder’s choice by Garrison Ferone scored the final run of the inning to give Beloit a 7-4 advantage.
The Bucs protected it with some fine defense in the eighth inning. Following a leadoff single, Beloit pitcher Harvey Pena struck out the next batter and catcher Greg Nelson threw to shortstop Ferone to tag out the runner trying to steal second. Right fielder AJ Fitzpatrick then ended the inning with a diving full-extension catch.
The Bucs tacked on one more run in the eighth and then held Chicago scoreless in the ninth for the victory. O’Leary was 2-for-3 to lead the Bucs’ attack. Pena (1-1) picked up the win.
In the opening game, starter Tommy Murray suffered the loss to slip to 1-1. He worked four innings and allowed three earned runs.
The Maroons never trailed in the opener, but led only 4-3 after five innings. They put up five in the sixth, but Beloit answered with one in the sixth and three in the seventh to draw within 9-7.
U-Chicago scored six runs in the final two innings while blanking the Bucs.
Garrison Ferone went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and another triple.
With the split, the Bucs are 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the MWC. U-Chicago is 7-6 and 3-1.
Beloit hosts Edgewood College at 3 p.m.
• BOXSCORES:
First game
U-Chicago 15, Beloit 7
Chicago…102 015 024—15 15 1
Beloit…….001 021 300—7 13 4
CHICAGO (ab-r-h-rbi)—Pierson, cf, 5-3-4-1; Peyton, ss, 4-2-1-1; Riegler, c, 4-3-1-3; Soper, dh, 6-1-1-1; Weekley, rf, 6-2-2-6; Goldstein, 3b, 6-0-3-0; Nielsen, 2b, 3-2-1-2; Prather, 1b, 5-1-1-0; Slipock, lf, 4-1-1-0. Totals: 43-15-15-14.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Zenger, lf, 5-01-2-0; Ferone, ss, 5-2-3-3; O’Leary, 2b, 3-1-1-0; Kiger, dh, 5-0-0-0; Freitag, 1b, 4-1-1-1; Ponio, ph, 1-0-1-0; Fitzpatrick, rf, 2-0-0-0; Vargas, ph, 0-0-0-0; Souza, 3b, 3-1-1-1; Kopp, ph, 1-0-0-0; Hoover, c, 2-0-2-0; Irwin, rf, 2-0-1-1; Crandall, cf, 4-1-1-1; Yarlow, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 38-7-13-7.
2B: Pierson 2, Soper, Zenger. 3B: Zenger. HR: Riegler, Weekley, Nelson, Ferone. SB: Pierson 2, Weekley, Ferone.
Pitching: UC, Allegri (W,1-1) 5.2 inn., 8 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Doctor (S,1) 3.1 inn., 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. BC, Murray (L,1-1) 4.0 inn., 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Starr 2.0 inn., 5 hits, 6 runs, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Parnell 3.0 inn., 6 hits, 6 runs, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Second game
Beloit 8, U-Chicago 4
Chicago…400 000 000—4 10 2
Beloit…….001 200 410—8 8 1
CHICAGO (ab-r-h-rbi)—Pierson, cf, 4-0-0-0; Slipock, lf, 4-1-3-1; Riegler, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Chou, rf, 3-1-1-0; Benner, dh, 4-1-1-1; Goldstein, 3b, 4-1-3-1; Nelson, 2b, 3-0-1-1; Wills, c, 3-0-0-0; Weekley, ph, 1-0-0-0; Peyton, ss, 4-0-1-0. Totals 34-4-10-4.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Zenger, lf, 4-0-1-0; Ferone, ss, 4-1-1-1; O’Leary, 2b, 3-1-2-1; Vargas, dh, 4-0-1-0; Freitag, 1b, 3-2-0-0; Irwin, rf-lf, 3-0-0-0; Souza, 3b, 3-2-1-1; Hoover, c, 2-0-0-0; Kiger, ph, -0-0-0; Kopp, pr, 0-1-0-0; Wicker, ph, 1-0-1-1; Crandall, cf, 4-1-1-2. Totals: 31-8-8-7.
2B: Slipock, Benner, O’Leary. 3BL Goldstein. HR: Slipock, Souza.
Pitching: UC, White 6.0 inn., 4 hits, 3 ryan, 3 ER< 1 BB, 6 SO; Waller (L,0-1) 1.1, 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Hogan 0.2, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. BC, Kosakowki 6.0 inn., 8 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Pena (W,1-1) 2.0, 1 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO; Nishino 1.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO.