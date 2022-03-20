AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Beloit College baseball team closed out its trip to Florida by splitting a pair of scheduled seven-inning games with Washington & Jefferson College in the RussMatt Invitational Saturday.
The Buccaneers (4-6) won the first game, 9-7, in eight innings, then lost 5-2
In the first game. Beloit went up 2-1 in the first when Matt Crandall scored on an error and Evan Zenger came home on a fielder’s choice. WJC tied it, but Beloit went on top 3-2 in the third thanks to Zenger’s single and an error.
Beloit tacked on three runs in the fourth, keyed by a two-run triple by Deven Irwin. WJC picked up a two-run homer in the fourth and tied it in the seventh to send it into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Crandall beat out an infield single to bring in the go-ahead run before Greg Nelson singled up the middle to give the Bucs a three-run cushion, 9-6.
WJC scored once in the bottom of the eighth, but the Bucs held on.
Garrison Ferone, Crandall and Zengerl all had two hits. Matthew Starr picked up the victory with three innings of relief. Ryan Deany picked up a save.
Beloit had only three hits in the nightcap and its only two runs were courtesy of a two-run triple by Ryan Kopp.
Starter AJ Parnell registered a no decision, allowing a single earned run in five innings. Harvey Pena was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs in two innings.
• SOFTBALL: The Bucs went 1-2 on their final day in The Spring Games in the Clermont, Fla., area Friday. They blanked Kalamazoo 1-0 and then lost to William Paterson 9-4 and to Curry College, 16-0.
The first game was a pitchers’ duel with just four combined hits and five runners left on base. Senior Maddy Pfortmiller (3-2) allowed just one hit, to the first batter. In five of the next six innings, she set the Hornets down in order. She had three strikeouts.
In the bottom of the seventh, Briana Arteaga led off with a single and took second on a sac bunt by Sidda Meyers. Riley Conn also singled to put runners at the corners. After a stolen base and a walk, Sydney Harbison hit a fly to center deep enough to score Arteaga for a walkoff win.
There were few highlights on the Beloit side the rest of the day, although Kaitlynn Taft was 2-for-4 against William Paterson.