BDN_230508_Bucs baseball
Buy Now

Beloit College’s Miles Souza, left, slides in safely and scores on a wild pitch against Illinois College on Sunday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — Already the winningest baseball team in Midwest Conference history, Beloit College wasn’t about to end the league season on a hiccup.

Through four innings of the finale against Illinois College, the Buccaneers did find themselves trailing 4-2 with several missteps along the way.

Recommended for you