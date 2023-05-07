BELOIT — Already the winningest baseball team in Midwest Conference history, Beloit College wasn’t about to end the league season on a hiccup.
Through four innings of the finale against Illinois College, the Buccaneers did find themselves trailing 4-2 with several missteps along the way.
But as head coach Dave DeGeorge often says, great teams find a way to overcome adversity. Beloit certainly did that, posting a 14-5 victory at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium that swept the series.
The Bucs had tied the MWC record of 18 wins with a 16-1 rout of the Blue Boys on Saturday and broke it with a 7-4 victory in game two. Sunday’s win gives the Bucs a 20-4 mark in MWC play and 28-11 overall. The 28 wins is the most in program history in a single season.
Beloit will play Rockford University at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pohlman Field before hosting the MWC Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, the Bucs got a solo home run from Evan Zenger in the second inning for a 1-1 tie and took the lead on Tyler Hoover’s RBI single. IC rallied for a 3-2 lead in the third and in the bottom of the inning and with a runner on, Connor Vogel had a 3-2 count when he was assessed a strike and a subsequent strikeout for taking too long out of the batter’s box.
“The home plate umpire told me to get in the box so I did, but the base umpire called me for a clock violation for taking too long,” Vogel said. “We’ve had those on the pitcher, but never on a hitter before. It was pretty frustrating.”
Brett Kiger followed with a double, but that didn’t work out either as Garrison Ferone was cut down at the plate.
After IC (15-25, 11-13) went up 4-2 in the fourth, the elder statesman of DeGeorge’s coaching staff — his father Ed — gave the Bucs a little pep talk in front of the dugout reminiscent of the many he delivered to his football teams over the years.
“He just reminded us to go out and play the way we know how to,” Zenger said. “We’re never really nervous even when we fall behind because we know we can always turn things around.”
Zenger got things started with a base hit and Miles Souza copied him. Deven Irwin followed with an RBI single for a 4-3 game. The next Buc struck out, but Irwin attempted to steal second and the throw from the catcher sailed into center, allowing Souza to score the tying run. Jack Alport put the Bucs ahead with an RBI single and Matt O’Leary walked.
Dangerous Ferone whiffed, but Vogel put the weird call in his previous bat behind him and socked a three-run homer over the right field fence for an 8-4 lead. The blast gave Vogel 52 RBIs for the season and a school record. He had been tied for the mark at 49.
“I was still pretty upset about the earlier call and I just knew I was going to rocket the ball, which I did,” he said. “With this team, there’s no real pressure. If I don’t come through I’ve got Brett Kiger hitting right after me and behind him is Evan Zenger. Everybody is a threat in this lineup.”
The Bucs did what they do best after that, adding to their lead and finishing with 17 hits. Irwin was 4-for-5 and Zenger 3-for-6. Kiger hit a pair of doubles.
“Our guys have done a great job all season in that when the other team does something we tend to respond,” Dave DeGeorge said. “I’ve seen it happen again and again. We were joking in the dugout that we scored 14 runs and we were frustrated. In the series we scored 37 so obviously we did well offensively.”
The second of three Beloit pitchers, Kaiya Nishino (6-3) picked up the win. He allowed four hits and two runs in four innings. Thomas Kosakowski started and allowed three runs in three innings. Tommy Murray worked the final two scoreless innings.
Last season the Bucs missed out on the tournament due to IC winning the final series, 2-1.
“IC ruined our season last year so we had the revenge mind-set,” Zenger said. “We’re really at our peak now. We just have to keep playing well and keep hitting the baseball.”
• SATURDAY RECAP: In game one, Kiger had a first-inning sac fly before the Bucs scored seven in the second. Kiger blasted a two-run homer, extending his school records to 13 in a season and 26 in his career. An eight-run fourth inning followed, highlighted by Ferone’s grand slam. The Bucs had 16 hits, including three by Souza. Aiden Phipps (9-0) broke Beloit’s record for single-season wins. He allowed one run on five hits and fanned eight.
IC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, but Kiger put the Bucs on top with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning.
IC tied the game in the third, but Vogel blasted a homer in the bottom of the inning. He added an RBI single up the middle in the fourth. Beloit tacked on two in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Vogel led Beloit with two of the team’s seven hits. Harvey Pena (2-1) threw 4 1-3 scoreless innings of relief with nine strikeouts.
• MWC TOURNAMENT: The Bucs will play Grinnell at 10 a.m. Friday at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium. Ripon will play U-Chicago at the same time at Pohlman Field. The Bucs will also play at 2 p.m. with its opponent determined by whether they win or lose their opener.
Sunday
BELOIT 14, IC 5
IC…..102 101 000 — 5 10 1
Beloit.020 611 22x — 14 17 0
Leading hitters: IC, Schweiger 2x2, 2 runs; Kasai 2x5, 1 run; Phillis 1x4, 3 rbi; Huckabay 2x4, 1 run. BC, O’Leary 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Ferone 2x5, 1 rbi; Vogel 1x5, 1 run, 4 rbi; Kiger 2x5, 1 run; Zenger 3x6, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Souza 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Irwin 4x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Hoover 1x2, 1 rbi; Love 1x1, 1 rbi; Alport 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi. 2B: Schweiger, Kasai, Kiger 2, Irwin. 3B: Irwin. HR: Vogel, Zenger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): IC, McGuire 3.0-5-2-2-0-3; Lougeay (L,2-1; 1.0-5-6-6-2-2); Jowett (1.1-3-2-1-2-2); Wickman (0.2-1-2-2-2-0); Emery (1.0-2-2-2-2-2); Jarboe (1.0-1-0-0-1-0). BC, Kosakowski (3.0-6-3-3-0-4); Nishino (W,6-3; 4.0-4-2-2-1-3); Murray (2.0-0-0-0-1-0).
Saturday game 1
BELOIT 16, IC 1
IC……000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Beloit..170 800 x — 16 16 0
Leading hitters: IC, Phillis 2x4. 2B: Phillis Schweiger. BC, O’Leary 2x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Ferone 2x4, 2 runs, 6 rbi; Vogel 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Kiger 2x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Zenger 2x4, 1 run; Souza 3x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Irwin 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Fitzpatrick 1x1.2B: Vogel 2, Kiger, Zenger, Irwin. HR: Ferone, Kiger.
Pitching: IC, King (L,3-4; 1.1-7-8-7-1-0; Eaton (1.2-4-4-4-4-2); Wieneke (3.0-5-4-2-1-4). BC, Phipps (W,9-0; 6.0-5-1-1-2-8); Singh (1.0-0-0-0-1-0).
Saturday game 2
BELOIT 7, IC 4
IC…….102 010 0 — 4 11 1
Beloit…301 110 x — 7 7 0
Leading hitters: IC, Maps 2x4, 1 run; Davis 3x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Tate 3x5, 2 rbi. BC, O’Leary 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Ferone 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Vogel 2x5, 1 run, 2 rbi; Kiger 1x4, 1 run, 2 rbi. 2B: O’Leary, Ferone, Kiger.HR: Davis, Vogel.
Pitching: IC, Shaw (L,3-2; 4.1-6-6-6-4-2); Smith (3.0-1-1-1-3-3); Jarboe (0.2-0-0-0-0-0). BC, Burke (4.2-8-4-4-3-4); Pena (W,2-1; 4.1-3-0-0-1-9).