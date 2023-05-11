BELOIT—The Beloit College’s Buccaneers carry the No. 1 seed into the Midwest Conference Baseball Tournament this weekend and the best record by far at 20-4. They’re 28-11 overall.
For all practical purposes, though, they’re back to 0-0. Ask the Milwaukee Bucks what a No. 1 seed is worth.
What head coach Dave DeGeorge’s Buccaneers have going for them most, other than the fact they’re 16-3 at home this season, is perhaps their most potent offense ever. Led by super-senior Garrison Ferone, the program’s all-time leading hit leader, and a half a dozen other players hitting .340 or above, Beloit has simply outslugged teams this season.
The Bucs’ team batting average is exactly that, .340. Of the three other tournament qualifiers, Ripon was third in the MWC at .289.
The tournament begins on Friday. The No. 1 Bucs will play No. 4 Grinnell at 10 a.m. at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium in Game 1. At the same time, No. 2 Ripon will play No. 3 University of Chicago at Pohlman Field in Game 2.
At 2 p.m. Friday, the Game 1 and 2 losers will play Game 3 and the Game 1 and 2 winners will meet in Game 4. Beloit will play both of its games Friday at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
Saturday’s games will be played at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium. At 10 a.m., Game 5 will pit the winner of Game 3 against the loser of Game 4.
The MWC Championship game will follow at 1 p.m. If two teams remain with a 2-1 record at that point, a second championship game will be played at 4 p.m.
The prize awaiting the winner of the tourney is an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament. With their record, the Bucs could possibly receive an at-large bid anyway.
Here’s a breakdown on the teams involved:
• NO. 1 SEED BELOIT (28-11, 20-4 MWC). Key performers: 2B Matt O’Leary (.387, 60 runs, 8 HR, 38 RBI; OF Deven Irwin (.386, 27 runs, 2 HR, 35 RBI); 3B Miles Souza (.384, 32 runs, 33 RBI); SS Garrison Ferone (.376, 49 runs, 6 HR, 41 RBI); DH Brett Kiger (.365, 46 runs, 14 HR, 48 RBI); OF Even Zenger (.356, 44 runs, 7 HR, 41 RBI); 1B Conner Vogel (.341, 49 runs, 8 HR, 53 RBI); P Aiden Phipps (9-0, 3.77 ERA); P Eamon Burke (4-2, Kaiya Nishino (6-3, 5.86).
The skinny: The Bucs are already MWC regular season champions and have blasted 47 home runs. The fact they’re averaging 9.7 runs a game makes up for what they lack on the mound. The Bucs have a 5.51 team ERA and opponents are hitting .288. …The Bucs were 2-0 against Grinnell, winning 7-5 on March 27 and 11-1 and 7-6 on March 28. They were 2-1 against both Ripon and U-Chicago.
• NO. 2 SEED RIPON (22-16, 15-9 MWC). Key performers: 1B Kyler Hickman (.398, 30 runs, 9 HR, 41 RBI); OF Nick Tenny (.345, 23 runs, 3 HR, 14 RBI); 3B Cam Stampfli (.323, 31 runs, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 11 SB); OF Remington Cox (.299, 22 runs, 3 HR, 24 RBI), Cormac Madigan (.250, 39 runs, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 15 SB); Brock Warren (.418, 42 runs, 5 HR, 34 RBI; 2-3, 4.85 ERA), Mitchell Lukasik (6-1, 5.12 ERA).
The skinny: The Red Hawks have hit .289 as a team and have scored 279 runs. Their opponents have hit .303 and scored 269. They have 89 stolen bases while allowing 45. Ripon is 8-8 in road games and went 1-2 in its final series at Grinnell. Ripon is the most successful program in MWC history with 21 conference championships. The Red Hawks went 1-2 in last season’s tourney, beating Illinois College and losing twice to U-Chicago.
• NO. 3 SEED U-CHICAGO (24-16, 15-9 MWC). Key performers: DH Nick Gladden (.361, 21 runs, 2 HR, 14 RBI; C Erik Rindner (.340, 38 runs, 8 HR, 39 RBI); OF Richard Lu (.317, 23 runs, 4 HR, 20 RBI); OF Jonathan Zeevi (.308, 28 runs, 11 RBI, 11 SB); SS Jack Godstein (.305, 36 runs, 8 HR, 42 RBI). P Drew Bryan (6-2, 2.63 ERA); Hayden Leiderman (5-0, 3.26 ERA).
The skinny: Usually a team with outstanding pitching, the Maroons may have the second-ranked staff in the MWC, but their team ERA is a pedestrian 5.01. They have allowed 365 hits in 343 innings and opponents are hitting .270. Opposing pitchers have a 5.38 ERA against the Maroons.
• NO. 4 SEED GRINNELL (18-19, 14-10 MWC). Key performers: 1B Luke Porter (.400, 35 runs, 16 HR, 48 RBI); 2B Josh Fournier (.325, 25 runs, 6 HR, 20 RBI); OF Sean Tashjian (.304, 28 runs, 5 HR, 28 RBI); C Ethan Crawford (.303, 23 runs, 5 HR, 26 RBI); SS McCain (.301, 28 runs, 4 HR, 21 RBI). P Jake Hull (2-0, 2.50 ERA).
The skinny: Grinnell has posted a team ERA of 6.83 and opponents are batting .294. The Pioneers will need a big turnaround from the staff in the tourney or they’ll have to put up some big offensive numbers. They’re capable, hitting .286 as a team, scoring 270 runs. They’ve hit 49 homers. Grinnell trails only Beloit (.966) in fielding percent at .958.