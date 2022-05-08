JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—Beloit College’s baseball Buccaneers saw their postseason hopes come down to a win-and-they’re-in on Sunday against host Illinois College.
They’re out.
Beloit wrapped up its 2022 season with an 8-6 loss to the Blue Boys, finishing 16-23 overall and 12-12 in the Midwest Conference.
The Bucs had the momentum early. Brett Kiger ripped a three-run home run to give them a 3-0 lead.
IC (17-22, 12-12) answered with a solo blast in the bottom of the inning, but Garrison Ferone doubled in a run for the Bucs and Matt O’Leary knocked in two more with a single for a 6-1 advantage.
That score held until the sixth inning when the Blue Boys got on a roll. They scored three runs in that inning, a pair in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6 and then took the lead for good on a two-run blast by Griffin King in the eighth.
O’Leary led Beloit, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kiger was 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Matt Crandall also had a pair of doubles.
Beloit used four pitchers. Thomas Kosakowski started and worked five innings, allowing five hits and one run. Tommy Murray came on and allowed three hits and four runs (one earned) in 1 2-3 innings. Kaiya Nishino was touched for two hits and a run in 1-3 inning. Eamon Burke (0-5) worked the eighth inning and allowed King’s home run so he was saddled with the loss
The final game dramatics came about after Beloit split a doubleheader on Saturday. The Bucs dropped the opener 3-2 in 10 innings but took the nightcap 9-5 as head coach Dave DeGeorge posted his 500th career victory.
Lawrence, the regular season champion, and the University of Chicago already had clinched berths in the four-team MWC tournament. Ripon split a twinbill Saturday to punch its ticket while Grinnell was mathematically eliminated. That left one spot between Beloit and IC.
Sunday’s linescore:
Illinois College 8, Beloit 6
Beloit…000 330 000—6 11 1
IC…….000 103 22x—8 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC, Kosakowski 5.0-5-1-1-0-0; Murray 1.2-3-4-1-0-0; Nishino 0.1-2-1-1-0-0; Burke (L,0-5) 1.0-2-2-2-0-0. IC, Stawar 4.1-5-5-5-1-1; McGuire 0.0-3-1-1-0-0; Wieneke 2-2-2-0-0-0-3; Jarboe (W,2-2) 2.0-1-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters: BC, Ferone 1x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; O’Leary 3x5, 1, run, 2 RBI; Kiger 2x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Crandall 2x3, 1 run. IC: Marcinkowski 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Reed 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Blum 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; King 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Ferone, Crandall, Marcinkowski, Reed, King. HR: Kiger, Reed, Blum, King.
• SATURDAY RECAP: In the opening game, the Bucs trailed 2-0 heading to the ninth inning. Ferone belted a two-run home run to center.
IC then pushed across the winning run in the 10th on a single, a stolen base and an error by the Bucs.
Beloit started game 2 with three consecutive singles and Brett Kiger followed with a one-out, two-RBI double. James Wicker drove in Kiger with a single to put the Bucs up 4-0 in the first inning.
IC answered with three runs in the fourth and added a pair in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. The Bucs retook the lead 6-5 in the sixth and added three runs in the top of the ninth.
Wicker, Kiger and Ferone all had multiple hits as Beloit totaled 12. Starter Jacob Sliger (6-2) pitched the first five innings and picked up the win.