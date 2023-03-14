Beloit College baseball team romps in Florida DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVENPORT, Fla.—The Beloit College baseball team’s bats were as hot as the Floridian weather as it trounced State University of New York at Canton 14-2 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon.Sophomore Connor Vogel launched a three-run homer in the first, his first bomb of the season, to give the Buccaneers a quick lead.Vogel’s day went from good to great in the fourth when he doubled in two more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 5-0 in favor of Beloit.SUNY Canton would put up two runs, but a six-run sixth inning turned the game into a rout for the Bucs as they got RBI hits from Vogel, sophomore Miles Souza and junior AJ Fitzpatrick.Three more runs brought Beloit to 14 runs as it moved to 3-2 on the young season.Senior Thomas Kosakowski tossed a complete game while only allowing three hits and striking out eight. Vogel went 4-of-5 from the plate with six RBIs.• SOFTBALL: Florida continues to be unkind to Beloit’s women as they fell to 0-6 after losing back-to-back games on Tuesday afternoon.In the first game, Beloit fell to Lakeland 6-1. The Bucs took an early 1-0 lead against Lakeland in game one when freshman Kaylee Witte’s single to center field scored junior Briana Artega after a rundown.But the Muskies got a run back in the third off an error, and they scored runs in the fourth through sixth via singles to take a 6-1 lead, which Beloit was unable to come back from.Witte and sophomore Angela Donath were the only Bucs’ to record a hit. Witte also pitched four innings while allowing one earned run and one strikeout.St. Scholastica built up a 6-0 lead over the first two innings in game two as the Bucs fell by a score of 6-1 for the second time Tuesday.Parkview graduate Siddalee Meyers launched an RBI single to center to score freshman G Calderon in the fifth.Donath went 2-of-3 while freshman Samantha Friedrichsohn tossed five innings while only allowing three hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime