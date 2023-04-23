BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers have been playing some great baseball this spring, leading the Midwest Conference with a 14-3 record.
But that doesn’t mean they’re immune from an occasional stinko.
“At this time of the year when you play these non-conference games, teams are not throwing their top pitchers,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “You’re getting a lot of innings from pitchers who are in development and so you have to score a lot of runs to win. The day we played Edgewood, I said it’s probably going to take 20 to win this and we ended up winning 19-18.
They didn’t need 20 on Sunday. But they needed more than the five they scored.
Illinois Wesleyan (14-18) broke up a scoreless game with a six-run fifth and went on to post an 11-5 victory at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
The key now is to flush the loss and go on to an important MWC game Tuesday at Lawrence.
“Our guys will be fine by dinner,” DeGeorge said. “They’ll be ready to play Tuesday.”
The Buccaneers did have a few bright spots. Senior shortstop Garrison Ferone was 3-for-5 with a home run, tying the school record for career hits set by Mike Kovach (2008-11) with 204. On Saturday, he joined Kovach as the second player in program history with 200 career hits, going 1-for-4 in an 11-7 loss to Carroll. The Bucs won the nightcap of that doubleheader 13-3.
Senior Brett Kiger provided another highlight Sunday when he whacked his 12th home run of the season.
Sunday, though, was mainly about lost opportunities. The Bucs had runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings, but lacked a clutch hit.
Then the Bucs left fielder got a late break and committed an error on a base hit to start the six-run fifth. Starter Kaiya Nishino lost his touch in that inning, allowing the six runs on three hits and three walks. He wasn’t alone. The next four eliever all were touched for runs. The two runs scored off the last, Jack Alport, were unearned.
“The reality is that if we had got the hits we needed in the third and fourth innings and we don’t walk three people in one inning, it’s a game we probably win,” DeGeorge said.
Still, the Bucs are 22-10 overall and DeGeorge can keep it in perspective.
“Our guys have played great this year,” he said. “We’ve hit the ball a ton. We’ve played great defense. We’ve pieced together a decent pitching staff. I’ll be excited on Tuesday and hopefully it will be one of those days where we’re sharp and play well.”
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Bucs renewed an old acquaintance on Saturday, playing former MWC foe Carroll University at Waukesha’s Frame Park. Beloit dropped the first game, 11-7, but won game 2 13-3 in eight innings.
Carroll (15-13) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of game 1, plating three runs. Beloit answered in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Connor Vogel and Brett Kiger and a sacrifice fly by Miles Souza.
After Carroll scored twice in the fifth, Beloit again tied it in the sixth on an error and Souza’s RBI single. The Pioneers scored twice in the bottom of the inning and added a three-run homer in the seventh. Matt O’Leary’s two-run homer in the ninth wasn’t enough for the Bucs.
O’Leary finished 5-for-5 with two doubles to go with his homer, tying the school record for most hits in a game. He also scored three runs and drove in two. Souza was 4-for-4 with a double while Vogel had three hits and Kiger two.
In the nightcap, the Bucs put up four runs in the second which included RBI singles by Deven Irwin, Jack Alport and Ferone. They added five more in the following inning for a 9-0 lead, including RBI singles by Tyler Hoover, Alport and Vogel and an RBI double by Evan Zenger.
Carroll scored three in the third, but Irwin belted a bases-loaded triple in the fifth and O’Leary walked with the bases loaded in the eighth.
Beloit’s 12-hit attack was led by Zenger’s 3-for-4 effort. Caleb Lasher (1-0) earned the win, allowing three runs over five innings of work. Alex Singh pitched three innings of one-hit ball for a save.
ILL.WESLEYAN 11, BELOIT 5
Ill.Wesleyan.000 061 112 — 11 14 1
Beloit………000 010 121 — 5 10 2
Leading hitters: IW, Perona 2x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Figus 2x4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Burgh 4x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi. BC, O’Leary 1x4; Ferone 3x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Kiger 2x5, 1 run, 2 rbi; Alport 1x3, 2 rbi. 2B: Cyrus (IW), Burgh (IW), Hutson (IW), Gurgone (IW), Ferone, Love (BC). HR: Ferone, Kiger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): IW, Carlson (4.0-2-0-0-2-4); Maloney (W,1-0; 3.0-4-2-2-1-0); Ciullo (1.0-3-2-2-0-0); Burgh (1.0-1-1-1-0-0). BC, Nishino (L,4-3; 4.2-7-6-6-3-0); Wilk (1.1-2-1-1-0-1); Deany (1.0-2-1-1-1-0); Souza (1.0-1-1-1-0-0); Alport (1.0-2-2-0-0-0).