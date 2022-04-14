BELOIT—After what happened in the nightcap against visiting Ripon, Beloit College’s baseball team had to be feeling even more fortunate about Garrison Ferone’s 10th-inning heroics in the opener Thursday.
The first game was a rollercoaster as the Buccaneers scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 6-5 lead, fell behind 8-6 in the top of the ninth and tied it in their last at-bat. That left Ferone to launch a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th for a 10-8 victory at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
Beloit improved to 12-11 overall, but the climb above .500 didn’t last long. The Red Hawks roared back to win the nightcap 15-4, in eight innings.
In the opener, Beloit trailed 5-0 heading to the bottom of the second and scored three runs. The Bucs added single runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth, but still trailed 8-6 in the ninth. After two quick outs, Jimmy Yanow was hit by a pitch, Drew Freitag walked and Greg Nelson singled to load the bases. AJ Fitzpatrick’s single to left brought in two runs to tie the game. Matt Crandall then bounced out to send the game into extra innings.
After Beloit’s fourth pitcher, Miles Souza, escaped a jam in the top of the 10th inning, he led off the bottom with a double. Ferone capped off the comeback win by blasting his fifth homer of the season.
The Red Hawks dominated the nightcap, scoring nine runs in their first three at-bats. The Bucs tried to battle back, scoring once in the third and three times in the fourth, but were blanked the final five innings by Ripon starter Mau Huesca Villegas. He allowed home runs by Brett Kiger and Nelson.
Beloit starter Eamon Burke (0-3) took the loss, allowing six hits and seven runs in two innings. The Bucs (12-12, 8-6 MWC) went on to use seven pitchers.
Linescores
Game 1
Beloit 10, Ripon 8 (10 inn.)
Ripon…320 000 003 0—8 12 1
Beloit…030 100 112 2—10 15 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RC, Lukasik 6.0-8-4-4-3-6; Tetzlaff 1.1-3-2-1-1-2; Ott 1.2-2-2-2-1-1; Wahlen (L,0-2) 0.0-2-2-2-0-0. BC, Phipps 6.0-6-5-3-1-4; Starr 2.1-2-1-1-0-1; Crandall 0.0-0-2-2-2-0; Souza (W,1-1) 1.2-4-0-0-2-2.
Leading hitters: RC, Madigan 2x5, 3 runs; Stampfli 2x5, 1 run; Terrell 1x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Ott 2x6, 1 run, 4 RBI; Tenny 2x5, 1 RBI. BC, Souza 4x6, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ferone 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; O’Leary 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Freitag 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Irwin 2x3, 1 run; Crandall 2x5, 2 runs, 3 RBI. 2B: Irwin, Madigan, Stampfli, Terrell. 3B: Souza. HR: Ferone, Crandall.
Game 2
Ripon 15, Beloit 4 (8 inn.)
Ripon…524 000 04—15 15 0
Beloit…001 300 00—4 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RC, Villegas (W,1-1) 8-8-4-3-1-4. BC, Burke (L,0-3) 2.0-6-7-7-3-0; Tolson 1.0-4-4-4-1-0; Wright 1.0, 0-0-0-0-1; Beerling 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Parnell 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Deany 1.1-3-4-3-0-1; Wilk 0.2-1-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters: RC, Madigan 3x5, 2 runs; Terrell 3x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ott 2x4, 1 run; Tenny 2x3, 1 run, 4 RBI; DeMatteo 2x5, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Price 1x4, 3 RBI; Burns 2x5, 1 run, 3 RBI. BC, Kiger 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Crandall 2x3. 2B: Terrell 2, Souza, Crandall. 3B: Madigan, Burns. HR: Kiger, Nelson (B).