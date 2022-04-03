GALESBURG, Ill.—The weekend started fine for Beloit College’s baseball team as Garrison Ferone came up only a single short of hitting for the cycle on Friday as the Buccaneers thumped Knox College 11-7 at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
Sunday they played the Prairie Fire on their home diamond and settled for a doubleheader split, losing 5-4 in the first game and winning 14-4 (7 innings) in the nightcap.
Beloit took the early lead in the opener Sunday with Matt O’Leary driving in a run with a double. The Prairie Fire responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and added a third in the bottom of the second.
In the sixth, O’Leary sparked a rally with a one-out single. Brett Kiger followed with a double that drove in the speedy O’Leary. The Bucs loaded the bases and AJ Fitzpatrick knocked in the tying run with an RBI single. O’Leary and Fitzpatrick each had three hits.
James Wicker gave the Bucs the lead in the top of the seventh when his single drove in Ferone to make it 4-3.
A solo home run tied it in the bottom of the inning. Beloit threatened in the eighth as Fitzpatrick doubled and stole third with no outs. The Bucs stranded him. They also stranded a runner in scoring position in the ninth.
Knox collected a two-out RBI in the bottom of the ninth to win it. The loss went to Kaiya Nishino (0-1), who allowed three hits and two runs in 2 2-3 innings. Beloit starter Eamon Burke allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings.
Beloit responded with an offensive onslaught led by Ferone (3x4, two runs, two RBI), O’Leary (2-for-4, 3 runs, home run, 2 RBI) and Kiger (2x3, 2 RBI). Ferone also stole home in the first inning.
The Bucs (8-8) needed a solid pitching effort and got one from Jacob Sligar (3-1), who scattered five hits across five innings. He struck out two. Harvey Pena pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and one run.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Ferone doubled, tripled and homered to lead a 15-hit attack that also featured three hits apiece by Drew Freitag and Evan Zenger.
Freshman starting pitcher Aiden Phipps (2-0) continued his strong early season work as he scattered five hits over six innings of work. He allowed three runs, striking out five.
Nishino worked a scoreless seventh, but the Prairie Fire tried to make it interesting by plating four runs in the eighth off AJ Pernell. Tommy Murray got the final out in the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth, striking out four.
• FRIDAY’S LINESCORE: Friday’s game
Beloit 11, Knox 7
Knox….010 020 040—7 11 1
Beloit…311 141 00x—11 15 1
Pitching: KC, Shover (L,0-1), 3.0 inn., 6 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Henning, 1.1, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 runs, 1 BB, 0 SO; Dean, 2-3 inn., 2 hits, 1 run, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Hay, 2.0 inn., 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ward, 1.0 inn., 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 0 SO. BC, Phipps (W,2-0), 6.0 inn., 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Nishino, 1.0 inn., 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 0 SO; Parnell, 0.1 inn., 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Murray, 1.2 inn., 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Leading hitters: KC, Roncone 2x4, 2 RBI; McTeague 2x5, 2 RBI; Tanner 2x4, 1 run; Laws 1x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. BC, Ferone 3x5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; O’Leary 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Freitag 3x5, 1 RBI; Zenger 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Fitzpatrick 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B, Laws, Ferone, Zenger. 3B: Ferone. HR: Clark (KC), Ferone. SB: Crandall.