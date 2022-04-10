BELOIT—Garrison Ferone and Matt O’Leary both had huge days and Beloit College knocked off Monmouth 14-4 in eight innings Sunday at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
The victory gave Beloit a 2-1 advantage after splitting a doubleheader on Saturday at Monmouth. Beloit won the opener 5-0, but dropped the nightcap 6-5.
Ferone and O’Leary each had four hits and they combined for seven runs and three runs batted in Sunday. An eight-run inning proved to be decisive. The game was tied at 4-4 before the Bucs’ offense exploded in the seventh.
Ferone and O’Leary opened the seventh with singles and Evan Zenger, who finished with four RBIs, was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brett Kiger’s single to center drove in two runs to give Beloit a 6-4 lead. After Drew Freitag’s sacrifice moved up the runners, pinch-hitter James Wicker smacked a sacrifice fly.
AJ Fitpatrick blasted a home run for a 9-4 lead. Matt Crandall was hit by a pitch and Miles Souza drew a walk before Ferone cleared the bases with a blast over the fence in right center for a 12-4 lead.
Beloit ended the game early by scoring two more times in the eighth. Three consecutive singles by Kiger, Freitag and Jake Reynolds scored once run and Souza walked with the bases loaded for the walk-off 10-run win.
Starter Jacob Sligar worked five innings and allowed two earned runs while fanning two. Matthew Starr picked up the win with three innings of solid relief work.
The 11-10 Bucs (7-4 in the MWC) travel to University of Chicago for a twinbill Tuesday.
• SATURDAY RECAP: In game one, the Bucs scored five runs on eight hits and freshman Aiden Phipps improved to 3-0 as he tossed six innings of two-hit ball while striking out four. Harvey Pena closed out the game with three innings of quality relief.
Doubles by Crandall, Souza and Freitag pushed across four runs in the first three innings.
O’Leary was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a solo home run to lead the Bucs in game two.
• LINESCORES:
Saturday’s first game
Beloit…….031 000 010—5 8 1
Monmouth.000 000 000—0 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC: Phipps (W,3-0) 6.0-2-0-0-4-4; Pena (S,1) 3.0-3-0-0-1-3. MC: Fletcher (L,1-2) 6.0-7-4-4-2-6; Corman 3.0-1-1-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: BC: Souza 1x5, 2 RBI; O’Leary 2x4, 1 run; Freitag 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Crandall 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Souza, Freitag, Crandall.
Saturday’s second game
Beloit…….000 301 010—5 6 0
Monmouth.100 023 00x—6 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BC: Burke (L,0-2) 5.2-8-6-6-2-2; Nishino 2.1-2-0-0-0-1. MC: Hatlestad (W,3-2) 7.2-6-5-2-2-10; Herrera 0.1-0-0-0-0-1; Sharp 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: BC: O’Leary 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Vargas 1x4, 1 run; Freitag 1x4, 1 RBI. MC: Komater 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Bost 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Kuethe 2x4, 1 run; Centeno 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Reed 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Beerling (BC), O’Leary, Vargas, Freitag, Boat, Centeno. HR: O’Leary.
Sunday’s linescore
Monmouth..002 020 00—4 9 2
Beloit……..102 010 82—14 17 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MC: Garnett 5.0-6-4-3-1-4; Brokaw (L,0-2) 1.2-6-6-6-0-1; Herrera 0.1-2-2-2-1-0; Ia 0.1-3-2-2-2-1. BC: Sligar 5.0-8-4-2-1-2; Starr (W,2-1) 3.0-1-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: MC: Boat 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Iwaarden 2x4, 1 RBI. BC: Ferone 4x5, 5 runs, 3 RBI; O’Leary 4x5, 2 runs; Zender 2x4, 1 run, 4 RBI; Kiger 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Fitzpatrick 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Boat, Iwaarden, O;Leary, Zenger. HR: Ferone, Fitzpatrick. SB: O’Leary 2, Crandall.