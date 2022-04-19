APPLETON, Wis.—The Beloit College baseball team dropped a pair of games to hot-hitting Lawrence University Tuesday afternoon.
The Buccaneers fell to the league’s second-ranked Vikings 5-0 and 13-7
Beloit sent their freshman ace Aiden Phipps against the Vikings’ ace Quinn Berglin in game one.
The league-leader in earned run average, Berglin one-hit the Bucs while the conference’s most potent offense put up five runs. Phipps, the league’s number two pitcher based on ERA, had a solid outing scattering five hits across 7 1-3 innings of work but the Lawrence hits were timely to drive in three runs.
Kaiya Nishino finished out the game allowing two runs on a pair of hits.
Matt Crandall broke up the no-hitter with a singlek to left field in the top of the eighth.
Game two was a much different story. Beloit’s offense jumped out of the gate to a quick 6-1 lead after two innings. Matt O’Leary singled to score Miles Souza for the first run of the game. A fielder’s choice later in the frame had O’Leary coming in to score for an early 2-0 lead.
Lawrence plated one in the first, but the Bucs responded with four in th second. Garrison Ferone singled in a run and O’Leary followed with a RBI groundout. Evan Zenger continued his hit parade with a homerun blast to right field to bring in two more and give the Bucs a 6-1 lead.
The Viking offense awoke in the third putting up runs in five of the next six innings including an eight-run eighth for the win.
Souza and Zenger each registered three hits in the game combining for two runs batted in and four runs scored.
Matthew Starr suffered the loss in 1 2-3 innings of relief. Thomas Kosakowski opened the game scattering five hits over four innings of work.