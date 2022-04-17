RIPON, Wis.—The Beloit College Buccaneers bounced back from a lopsided loss in the second game of a twinbill at home on Thursday and handed Ripon a 9-6 loss Saturday to win the series 2-1.
The Red Hawks had posted a 15-4 win on Thursday after Beloit had rallied for a 10-8 win in 10 innings in the opener of the series.
Evan Zenger was the offensive catalyst for the Bucs (13-12, 9-6 MWC) on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Zenger opened the scoring with an RBI single to score Matt O’Leary in the first inning. Drew Freitag’s single drove in Zenger to make it 2-0.
Ripon scored in the bottom of the first, but the Bucs rallied with three more in the second. Doubles by Garrison Ferone and Brett Kiger sandwiched another Zenger single to record three RBIs and expanded the lead to 5-1.
The teams traded runs over the next four innings before Ripon scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 7-5. The Bucs tacked on two in the ninth.
Winning pitcher Jacob Sligar (4-1) went the first 5 2-3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs (two earned). Tommy Murray allowed two runs in 2 1-2 innings and Kaiya Nishino pitched the ninth, allowing one run.
Freitag went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Bucs’ 12-hit attack.