BELOIT—Not so long ago, Beloit College’s baseball team was coming off winning a series against Ripon College and feeling confident about its chances of qualifying for the Midwest Conference postseason tournament.
Five straight losses later, including being swept by MWC foe Lawrence, the Buccaneers are looking to regain their swagger.
“Fortunes can change real quickly,” head coach Dave DeGeorge said after non-conference foe Wheaton College put on an offensive show at Beloit’s expense Saturday, smashing 36 hits as the Thunder swept a doubleheader, 12-5 and 15-7, at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
“When you’re flying high you’re probably not as good as you think you are and when you’re feeling awful you’re probably not as bad as you think you are either,” DeGeorge said. “We have seven conference games left and I believe if we can win four of those I’m confident we’ll make the tournament.”
Despite all of Wheaton’s offensive prowess Saturday, DeGeorge believes his team’s biggest problem has been the lack of a consistent attack.
“We’re just not hitting well enough,” he said. “We have guys putting a lot of pressure on themselves and that’s never good.”
Saturday, the Buccaneers (13-17 overall, 9-8 MWC) got off to a great start, chasing Wheaton starter Alex Vlaisavich in the first inning as they scored four runs. Thunder reliever Nate Barker came on to get out of that jam and went on to throw 3 2-3 innings for strong relief. He allowed one run on three hits.
Jared Kloth then pitched five innings of scoreless relief for Wheaton (13-16).
The Bucs simply couldn’t keep up with Wheaton’s bats as four different players—Kyle Wu, Mason Diel, Joe Klein and Matthias Haggerty—had three hits in game one. Beloit was led by Evan Zenger, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Miles Souza also had a pair of hits and a run scored.
Beloit’s 4-0 lead didn’t last long. Wheaton answered with four in the bottom of the inning off starter Jacob Sligar (4-2) and the Thunder added two more in the top of the third. Beloit closed within 6-5 in the fourth, but Wheaton broke open the game with four runs in the sixth off reliever Matthew Starr for a 10-5 lead.
Matt Nelson hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning off Harvey Pena to give Wheaton the 12-5 lead that would be the final score.
Wheaton, or precisely Nelson, picked up where he left off in game two. He hit two more home runs in his next two at-bats, including a grand slam in the first inning as the Thunder took a 5-0 lead and never looked back. He finished with seven RBIs.
Beloit cut it to 5-2 in the first on RBI singles by Zenger and Brett Kiger and made it 5-3 in the second on a solo home run by Jimmy Yanow, but the Thunder pulled away.
Kiger had a terrific game, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Garrison Ferone, Zenger and Yanow all had multiple hits.
Souza (1-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs in three innings. Kaiya Nishino allowed three in three and Drew Freitag allowed four in three.
Thunder starting pitcher JD Van Hook (3-2) pitched five innings to earn the win.
DeGeorge blamed the weather for some of his team’s inconsistency.
“We get better in practice and with the bizarre weather we’ve had we haven’t been able to get on the field as much as we’d like,” he said.
The Bucs have certainly shown flashes. In a 13-inning, 6-5 loss to Rockford University last Thursday, pitcher Tommy Murray had a terrific outing in relief. He didn’t allow a hit in six innings, striking out 10.
“Murray was terrific,” DeGeorge said. “(Third baseman) James Wicker is getting healthier and I expect him to start hittingsoon. Kiger’s bat picked up Saturday. We’ve used freshman Miles Souza and third and Saturday in right field and he has played extremely well. We’re also looking at getting Kaiya Nishino in the field more to give us some more offense.
“We just have to really focus on our seven remaining league games. We play Lawrence again and then we have series with Cornell and Illinois College. We need to find a way to win those series.”
The Bucs will host single games against Edgewood College at 3 p.m. Tuesday and against Lawrence at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Cornell visits for a doubleheaders Saturday at noon and a single game Sunday at noon.
Linescores:
Game 1
Wheaton 12, Beloit 5
Wheaton…042 004 011—12 20 1
Beloit……..400 100 000—5 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wh, Vlaisavich 0.1-2-4-3-4-0; Barker 3.2-3-1-1-2-2; Kloth (W,2-0) 5.0-3-0-0-0-3. BC, Sligar (L,4-2) 4.0-10-6-6-1-0; Starr 2.0-5-4-4-1-1; Wilk 2.0-3-1-1-1-1; Pena 1.0-2-1-1-0-3.
Leading hitters: Wh, Graham 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Nelson 1-1-1-1; Klein 3x5, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Matthias 3x6, 1 run; Mason 3x5, 2 runs; Wu 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. BC, Souza 2x5, 1 run; Ferone 1x5, 2 runs; O’Leary 1x3, 1 run; Zenger 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Stanton, Core, Weaver, Haggerty, Wu, Ledbetter, Ferone. HR: Nelson.
Game 1
Wheaton 15, Beloit 7
Wheaton…503 003 130—15 16 2
Beloit……..210 021 100—7 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wh, Van Hook (W,3-2) 5.0-6-5-5-5-5; Vankerkhoff 1.0-2-1-0-0-0; Feitel 1.0-1-1-0-1-2; McCraith 1.0-1-0-0-0-0; Bostrom 1.0-1-0-0-1-2. BC, Souza (L,1-2) 3.0-5-8-8-3-1; Nishino 3.0-5-3-3-0-1; Freitag 3.0-6-4-4-0-3.
Leading hitters: Wh, Harrison 3x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Graham 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Weaver 3x5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Haggerty 2x5, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Snyder 2x3, 2 runs; Nelson 2x5, 2 runs, 7 RBI. BC, Ferone 2x5, 1 run; Zenger 2x3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Kiger 4x5, 1 run, 3 RBI; Yanow 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Stanton, Core, Weaver 2, Snyder, Souza. HR: Weaver, Haggerty, Nelson 2, Kiger, Yanow.