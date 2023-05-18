BELOIT—Beloit College’s NCAA Division III Tournament-bound Buccaneers boast both the Midwest Conference Positional Player of the Year and Head Coach of the Year.

Senior second baseman Matt O’Leary was named the top position player as the MWC released its 2023 All-Conference Baseball Team. Dave DeGeorge was named the top coach after leading the Bucs to both the MWC regular-season and tournament titles and a school-record 31 wins.

Recommended for you