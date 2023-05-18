BELOIT—Beloit College’s NCAA Division III Tournament-bound Buccaneers boast both the Midwest Conference Positional Player of the Year and Head Coach of the Year.
Senior second baseman Matt O’Leary was named the top position player as the MWC released its 2023 All-Conference Baseball Team. Dave DeGeorge was named the top coach after leading the Bucs to both the MWC regular-season and tournament titles and a school-record 31 wins.
Beloit (31-12) will face off against host Denison University in the D-III Tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern in Granville, Ohio.
O’Leary, from Clarendon Hills, Ill., has broken both the school and MWC record for runs scored in a single season (64).
He also broke the single-season record for walks (43). He ranks sixth and seventh, respectively, in those categories in D-III.
The Economics major ranks in the top 10 in in the MWC in batting average at .384, hits (63), doubles (13), triples (3), home runs (8), RBI (41), slugging percentage (.646), one-base percentage (.519) and OPS (1.165). The team’s career leader in batting average (.393), O’Leary has started all 43 games this season and stole eight bases in nine tries.
In conference play only, O’Leary hit .412 with a .741 slugging percentage, .567 on-base percentage, and batting in 28 runs. He led the league in walks (30) and finished second in runs scored (39).
DeGeorge was named top coach for the fifth time. He led the Bucs to the D-III Tournament for the third time in program history. Beloit’s 31 wins are tied for fourth-most in MWC history and is three wins short of the conference record.
In his 33rd season as Beloit coach, this is one of DeGeorge’s best teams. His 2023 Bucs were the first team in MWC history to win 20 conference games (20-4) in a season, breaking the previous record of 19. His team has broken single-season school records for runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, extra base hits, total bases, RBI and fielding percentage.
O’Leary is one of four Bucs on the All-MWC First Team, along with senior shortstop Garrison Ferone, sophomore pitcher Aiden Phipps and sophomore first baseman Connor Vogel. Beloit also had five players on the Second Team: senior outfielder Deven Irwin, senior DH Brett Kiger, sophomore pitcher Harvey Pena, sophomore third baseman Miles Souza and senior outfielder Evan Zenger.
Ferone started every game for the Bucs and is the school’s all-time leader in hits. He batted .327 with 53 runs scored and 45 RBIs. Phipps is 13-0 with a 2.96 earned run average. In 82 innings he has allowed 33 runs and 23 walks and struck out 52. Vogel has hit .335 with 65 hits, eight homers and 55 RBIs.
Irwin hit .380 with 62 hits. 33 runs and 41 RBIs. Kiger broke the school record for both single season (15) and career (28) homers. He leads the team in homers, doubles (15), OPS (1.198), slugging percentage (.730) and a school-record 119 total bases, while ranking second in RBI (53) and walks (28).
Souza leads the Bucs in both batting average (.384) and hits (68) this season. Zenger is batting .360, with 59 hits, including 13 doubles, a team-high three triples, and seven homers. The outfielder also registered 44 RBI and scored 48 runs. Pena was 2-2 with six saves and a 3.30 ERA.
The University of Chicago’s Drew Bryan was named MWC Pitcher of the Year, Ripon’s Kyler Hickman is Newcomer of the Year and Grinnell College earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.
• ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT: The College Sports Communicators (CSC; formerly CoSIDA) released their annual Academic All-District Team this week, with five Bucs earning a spot on the team: Kiger, O’Leary, Zenger, Souza and sophomore pitcher Eamon Burke.
The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom, and requires a student-athlete to have a 3.50 cumulative GPA, or higher, and have at least sophomore standing.