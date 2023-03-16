Beloit College baseball splits doubleheader in Florida DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Mar 16, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUBURNDALE, Fla.—It was a tale of two games for the Beloit College baseball team on Thursday as it continued its spring break series in Florida to begin the season.The Buccaneers began the day by thrashing Central College in a run-ruled 19-2 win before they were walloped by Amherst College 13-1 in the afternoon.A six-run second inning made it 8-0, and five runs in the fourth and six additional runs in the fifth gave the Bucs the dominant victory.Beloit finished with 21 hits, just two shy of the single-game school record, as 10 players finished with at least one hit.Souza went 4-of-4 with six RBIs while Ferone, sophomore Connor Vogel and Brett Kiger all finished with three hits.Aiden Phipps pitched all seven innings and only allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out five.The red-hot bats went ice cold for the Bucs in their game against the Mammoths as they only managed two hits, including an RBI single from Evan Zenger.Amherst poured in four runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth in the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Action plan announced to ensure Beloit student athlete safety Beloit Memorial High School debuts spring musical Mamma Mia! Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Beloit school board candidates speak at forum Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime