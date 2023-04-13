VERONA, Wis.—It was a night where the stats seemed to be pulled out of a video game more so than real life.
The Beloit College baseball team and Edgewood College combined for 37 runs and 32 hits, but it was the Buccaneers’ whopping six homers that helped them come out on top 19-18 on Wednesday night at Stampfl Field.
It seemed like Beloit (17-7) was on its way to a rout early with a 7-0 lead in the first inning. With the Bucs ahead 10-2 in the third, the Eagles suddenly cut it to a four-run game.
Beloit still led 13-10 after the fourth, but a five-run fifth for Edgewood (13-8) tied it at 15.
The Eagles took their first lead at 18-15 in the sixth. After a scoreless seventh, Brett Kiger smashed a solo homer to cut the deficit to two.
Matt O’Leary walked to begin the ninth and Garrison Ferone followed him with a single before Connor Vogel blasted a three-run homer to give Beloit a 19-18 lead.
Jack Alport pitched a scoreless ninth to snatch the win. He went a team-high 3.2 innings and allowed two hits with no earned runs, the only Bucs’ pitcher to not allow a run all night.
Beloit’s batters recorded 11 walks to help make up for the four errors.
Seven different Bucs got a hit with Evan Zenger pacing them with five RBIs as he went 3-for-4 with three runs. Ryan Koop was 1-for-3 with four RBIs and O’Leary and Ferone each had two hits.