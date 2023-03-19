Beloit College baseball finishes up spring trip with two losses DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVENPORT, Fla.—The Beloit College baseball team dropped the final two games of its Florida spring trip series on Friday to head back to Wisconsin with a 4-5 record.The Bucs first fell to SUNY Oneonta 14-7 in the morning before being taken down 15-11 by Greenville University in the afternoon.Brett Kiger notched his third homer of the season when he opened up the scoring the first game with a solo blast in the second.A four-run fifth inning made it 10-1 in favor of the Dragons.RBI singles from Garrison Ferone, Connor Vogel and Evan Zenger brought Beloit within five, but Oneonta plated two more runs in the seventh to hold off any comebacks.Miles Souza led Beloit by going 2-of-5 while the Dragons ended with 15 hits from 11 players.In game two, the Bucs quickly found themselves in a 6-1 deficit in the second.Greenville held a 10-7 lead in the ninth, and they brought five runs across to build a big lead. A four-run ninth from the Bucs wasn’t enough.Beloit finished with 15 hits but the Panthers had 18. Kiger went 4-of-6 for Beloit while Souza and Vogel each had 3 RBIs.• SOFTBALL: Beloit College’s women finished its trip to Florida with a doubleheader loss on Friday to fall to 1-9.The Bucs fell to Minnesota-Morris 8-4 and then lost to Roger Williams University 11-1.The Cougars poured on five runs in the third, and after Maddie Moser’s two-run double tightened the score, the Cougars brought across two more runs to make it 8-3.Briana Arteaga added an RBI double in the seventh for the Bucs, and she was one of three Beloit players with a hit.Kaylee Witte took the loss after tossing two innings while allowing two hits and three earned runs.A six-run third inning and a five-run fifth led the Hawks to a rout over Beloit.Siddalee Meyers’ infield single scored the Bucs’ lone run of the game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Two accused of re-entering U.S. illegally, living in Rock County Miss Beloit, Miss Beloit’s Teen Competition set for March 25 Man dies after attempted breakin in Rockford Early voting to start as Rock County voters explore what is on the ballot Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime