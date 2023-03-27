BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team had steadily stayed in front of Grinnell, but it was in serious need of a cushion.
Enter leadoff hitter Matt O’Leary.
The senior launched a deep two-run triple into center field in the seventh inning to help the Buccaneers beat the Pioneers 7-5 on a frigid Monday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
“I was just waiting for a good pitch to hit,” O’Leary said. “I wanted to see something that I could hit to the outfield because the infield was in. I wanted to get a hit that would score my guys in, no matter how deep it was.”
O’Leary’s second hit of the night gave Beloit a 7-4 lead, and it proved to be important insurance as Grinnell got one more run across in the eighth.
“That triple was a huge blow to Grinnell,” head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “When your best player comes through in that kind of situation, it usually leads to winning.”
The Bucs seemed to have a quick response every time the Pioneers would add on runs.
After starting pitcher Aiden Phipps allowed a one-run double in the first, Beloit went ahead 2-1 after Grinnell’s catcher overthrew second on a steal attempt and sophomore Miles Souza laced an RBI-single to left.
Souza, who is second on the team with a .442 batting average, went 3-for-5 on the night.
“Miles is a great guy who works his butt off,” O’Leary said. “He wants to compete just as much as anyone. I haven’t seen a pure hitter like him in a while, and he just has good ABs after good ABs.”
Deven Irwin’s third inning single scored Connor Vogel, who had walked, but an RBI single from Grinnell’s Nate L’Esperance and an error tied it at three.
This back-and-forth affair is the type of game DeGeorge has come to expect from the Midwest Conference.
“In our league particularly, the teams are very even,” he said. “Everyone has good players. Most of these games come down to two or three plays here or there, and we were clutch today.”
Phipps worked around some traffic on the basepaths, throwing six innings with nine hits and four runs, three of them earned, while striking out four.
“When you keep the ball down, throw three different pitches for a strike and your fastball tails, I like your chances,” DeGeorge said. “It was unusual that he gave up that many runs, but I didn’t think he wasn’t good.”
A Vogel single and a bases-loaded walk by Evan Zenger gave Beloit a 5-3 lead in the fourth before Grinnell moved back within one in the fifth.
Sophomore Harvey Pena got his second save of the season with three strong innings of work. He allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out six.
“I love him on the mound,” O’Leary said. “He takes his time, and then out of nowhere it blows right by the hitter. It’s phenomenal. He was really hitting his spots tonight.”
O’Leary finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two walks while Irwin was 2-for-4 with one walk.
• LINESCORE:
BELOIT 7, GRINNELL 5
Grinnell…..100 210 010 — 5 11 1
Beloit.......201 200 20 — 7 13 3
Leading hitters: BC, Souza 3x5, 1 RBI; O’Leary 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ferone 2x5, 2 runs; Irwin 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Vogel 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. GC, Crawford 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Fournier 3x4; Tashjian 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; L’Esperan 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Fitzpatrick, Crawford (GC), McCurdy (GC). 3B: O’Leary SB: Ferone, Tashjian, L’Esperan, Fournier..
Pitching: BC, Phipps (W, 3-0) (6.0, 9 hits, 4 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO); Pena (S, 2) (3.0, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO). GC, Nasif (L, 0-2) (3.1, 8 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO); Runkle (3.2, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO); Ros (1.0, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO).