Beloit College baseball drops to 2-2 on Florida trip DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Mar 13, 2023 AUBURNDALE, Fla.—A five-running second inning from Simpson College was too much for Beloit College to overcome as it dropped to 2-2 Monday morning.The Buccaneers struck first when sophomore Miles Souza scored senior Matt O'Leary, who had walked, on a groundout. Senior Brett Kiger then made it 2-0 with an RBI double.A slew of singles and doubles from the Storm in the following frame quickly put Beloit in a 5-2 deficit.Souza singled to lead off the eighth, and Kiger blasted a two-run homer, his second of the season, to make it 8-5. Freshman Jack Alport's RBI double moved Beloit to within two runs.But a two-run, RBI single from Simpson acted as plenty of insurance as the Bucs left the bases loaded in the ninth.Kiger went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Sophomore Connor Vogel was 2-of-5. Junior Tommy Murray took the loss, tossing three innings and allowing eight hits and six earned runs.• SOFTBALL: Beloit's women dropped to 0-4, losing two games Monday morning in Florida.Augsburg quickly made it 5-0 after two innings in game one before Bucs' starter Samantha Friedrichsohn, who pitched all six innings, settled in by allowing no hits through the final three frames.An RBI single from sophomore Angela Donath got Beloit on the board, and two-run single from freshman Kaylee Witte pulled the Bucs within two.An error from the Auggies made it 5-4, but Beloit couldn't bring anyone home with the bases loaded in the seventh.Witte and senior Maddie Moser each went 2-of-3.Hamilton went up 6-0 in game two. Beloit cut the deficit to 6-2 in the fourth and to 8-4 in the fifth, but a five-run seventh gave the Continentals a 13-4 win.Senior Zoe Landlot went 3-of-4 and senior Cora Aubert and Moser went 2-of-4.