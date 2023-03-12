AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Beloit College baseball team has opened the 2023 season the right way by winning two of its first three games in its opening series in the RussMatt Invitational in Florida over the weekend.
The hot weekend began for the Buccaneers on Saturday, when they kicked off the year with a 5-2 win over Stockton.
The Ospreys got on the board first, but sophomore Miles Souza tied the game up with a single to center field before senior Brett Kiger hit a sac fly to center to give Beloit a one-run lead.
The Bucs widened their lead in the fourth after seniors Evan Zenger and Deven Irwin hit back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-1 game.
Kevin Novobilsky hit a solo homer for Stockton to start off the sixth inning, but senior Garrison Ferone increased Beloit’s lead back to two runs with a double.
Kiger hit a solo bomb to lead off the eighth as the Bucs cruised to victory.
Sophomore Aiden Phipps earned the win in six strong innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five.
• SUNDAY GAME ONE: Beloit next headed to NorthEast Regional Park in Davenport, where they split a morning-afternoon doubleheader with UW-Superior.
In game one, both squad’s showed strong pitching, but the Yellowjackets edged the Bucs 3-2 in extra innings.
UW-Superior pushed two runs across in the third via an RBI single and an error.
Beloit starter Ian Casey tossed four innings while only allowing two hits and one earned run. Phipps then came in and threw two no-hit innings as pitching dominated the morning.
The Bucs’ offense finally broke through when Kiger singled with one out in the seventh, and Zenger smashed a two-run homer to tie it up.
Sunday’s doubleheaders were each seven-innings, so the game began extra innings in the eighth, where the Yellowjackets’ sac fly proved to be the go-ahead run.
• SUNDAY GAME TWO: A four-run first inning helped spur the Bucs to an 8-4 win over UW-Superior in game two.
RBI singles from sophomore Connor Vogel, Souza, Kiger and Zenger gave Beloit the early 4-0 lead.
The Yellowjackets pushed three runs across in the second to cut the lead to one run, but Vogel got his second RBI of the day in the fourth with a single up the middle.
UW-Superior cut it to one run once again in the fourth, but senior Tyler Hoover brought a runner home on a sacrifice bunt and Alport’s two-run single gave the Bucs the win.
Freshman Caleb Lasher tossed two-hitless innings for the save. Vogel led Beloit’s bats by going 3-of-4 from the plate.
• SOFTBALL: Beloit College’s women started their spring trip 0-2 on Sunday in Auburndale, Fla. The Buccaneers fell to Lasell 8-6 and to St. Joseph’s 5-3.
Beloit scored five in the bottom of the seventh against Lasell, but came up short. Isabel Johnson was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Siddalee Meyers was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Briana Arteaga was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cora Aubert took the loss, allowing six hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings. Helena Harrison allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings. Both Bucs had two strikeouts.
Maddie Moser hit a home run in the nightcap for the Bucs. Pitcher Samantha Friedrichsohn went the distance for Beloit, allowing five hits and five earned runs in six innings. She walked two and struck out six.