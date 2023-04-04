BELOIT—The Beloit College baseball team had just gone down three runs in the fifth inning in Tuesday night’s game against Rockford University at ABC Supply Stadium.
Beloit Memorial graduate Brett Kiger smashed a solo home run to bring some momentum back to the Buccaneers side in the bottom half of the inning.
In the sixth, he did a lot more than boost the energy up as he smashed a three-run homer to left field to help Beloit down the Regents 11-8.
The win moves the Bucs to 13-5 on the season and 7-0 in the Midwest Conference. Their winning streak now sits at nine games.
The Regents (8-10) struck early with a one-run single from Samuel Martinez in the first, but the Buccaneers’ hot-hitting offense answered with a four-run second.
Miles Souza doubled to get things started as Deven Irwin followed him up with an RBI single to center field. AJ Fitzpatrick walked and Matt O’Leary singled to load the bases before Garrison Ferone smacked a two-run single to right. Connor Vogel’s sacrifice fly made it 4-1.
Rockford cut it to one run in the fourth, but Ferone’s double to left scored O’Leary, who had tripled.
The Bucs used a one pitcher per inning rotation on Tuesday, and it was smooth sailing until Brendan Meyers came into the game. The Regents scored five runs off of him to take a 8-5 lead.
Fitzpatrick walked and Ferone reached on an error to set up Kiger’s go-head blast in the following frame. Beloit added two insurance runs to hold on to the win.
O’Leary went 3-of-5 with two runs to lead Beloit while Ferone went 2-of-4 with three RBIs.
Hononegah grad Will Hissong pitched 1.2 innings for the Regents while giving up two hits and one earned run. No Beloit pitcher went further than 1.1 innings and freshman Jack Alport was awarded the win.