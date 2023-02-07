BELOIT—The Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy has announced that both Mike Tabbert, director of instruction and Pamela Saladino, LPGA certified instructor, have been recognized for their work, dedication and leadership in youth instruction and player development.
Mike Tabbert is the recipient of the 2023 Wisconsin PGA Youth Player Development Award.
The award recognizes a WPGA professional who has displayed extraordinary contributions and achievements in youth player development, shown growth in leadership and commitment at the section and national levels and created a meaningful impact at their facility.
Tabbert will accept the youth player development award at this year’s WPGA Spring Meeting on
Feb. 27 at The American Club in Kohler, Wis.
Tabbert joined the Beloit Club in 2016 and works as the Director of Instruction for Ironworks Golf Academy where he has worked with hundreds of students throughout the Midwest through junior golf programs.
Tabbert is also a PGA Certified Instructor with Titleist Performance Institute, K-Vest Human Motion Learning System, Boditrak Ground Mechanics, U.S. Kids Golf and a certified club fitter with Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping, Callaway and Mizuno.
Saladino was recently named a Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization in developing young golfers. The award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students.
Saladino has been an instructor at Ironworks Golf Academy and the Beloit Club since 2017. She leads the women’s golf academies and girls golf programs while also assisting with several junior programs. She is U.S. Kids Certified and a certified club fitter with Titleist, Ping, TaylorMade and Callaway.
“Pamela and Mike go above and beyond to ensure players are getting the best possible instruction while implementing cutting edge technology into fun and successful programs,” said Kent Instefjord, general manager of the Beloit Club. “They both are very deserving of these accolades and we’re so happy to have them on our team.”