BELOIT—Two of the golf instructors at Ironworks Gold Academy/Ironworks Golf Lab, Travis Becker and Pamela Saladino, have received recognition from the golf industry for their superlative efforts.
The director of instruction, Becker received 2021 Teacher of the Year by the Wisconsin PGA. He is a three-time winner of the award, which recognizes individuals who provide outstanding services as a golf teacher, innovator and coach.
Becker has performed more than 18,000 golf lessons and over 10,000 club fittings. He was named a Top 100 Teaching Professional with GRRA Magazine and he received the Wisconsin PGA Youth Development Award for his extraordinary achievements in junior golf. He has been recognized by Golf Digest as a top teacher in Wisconsin and named a Top 100 Club Fitter with Titleist and Ping.
“I’m passionate about developing relationships with golfers and helping them improve their performance and enjoy this great game of golf,” Becker said. “It is great to be recognized by my peers for something that I love to do.”
Becker joined Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy in 2016 as director of instruction. He will be officially recognized in the fall at a special awards reception hosted by the Wisconsin PGA.
U.S. Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization in developing young golfers, honored the Beloit Club’s Saladino as a Top 50 Kids Coach. The award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students.
The Top 50 Kids coaches of 2020 includes golf pros from 24 states and three international countries. Candidates were evaluated based on a variety of factors, including innovation, creativity, retention, communications, parental engagement, organization and the ability to instill a passion for the game.
“Bringing kids to the game of golf and nurturing their growth is one of the best parts of coaching, so to be recognized for that is something I’m very proud of,” said Saladino an LPGA Class A member.
“Golf is a lifelong sport and Pamela is passionate about ensuring players are getting the best possible introduction,” Becker said. “She takes time to connect with each junior golfer to truly understand their goals, strengths and areas of improvement.”
Saladino has been an instructor at the Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy since 2017, where she leads he Women’s Golf Academies and Girls Golf programs. She earned an NCAA Division II women’s golf scholarship to Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., graduating with an MBA in sports and athletic administration. After living in Florida for 19 years, she returned to her hometown of Rockford.