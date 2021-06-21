BELOIT—The Beloit Club recently hosted the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour No. 7 with an even-par 72 shot by Brighton Young of Loves Park the best score of the day.
Daniel Romano of Delavan shot a 74 to win the Boys 16-18 division. Waunakee’s August Johnson was second with a 76. Janesville’s Ben Janke was tied with two others for fourth at 78. Kai Wong of Beloit shot an 84 for 10th place. Rockton’s Cade Bastian was 12th at 89.
Wyatt Marshall of Janesville won the Boys 14-15 division, also shooting 74. Beloit’s Connor Curchill was ninth at 85.
Daniel Nelson of Colgate, Wis., won the Boys 12-13 division with a 78.
Young won the Girls 16-18 division by eight strokes. Norah Roberts of Racine won the Girls 14-15 with Sarah Ramsden of Beloit tying for fifth with an 89.
Payton Haugen of Brookfield won for Girls 12-13 (82).