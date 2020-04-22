BELOIT—To say that Beloit Club Golf Professional Milt Kodl is ready for business to open would be a severe understatement.
Kodl has been chomping at the bit for several weeks to get the season underway.
Now, thanks to Gov. Evers’ order, the Club, along with others in Wisconsin, will open its fareways Friday morning.
“The course is in fantastic shape,” Kodl said. “We’ve actually gone out and aerated the entire course. We’re finishing that up now, so we’ll be all set for Friday.”
Kodl said the phones have been fairly busy as members call to make tee times.
“It feels like the phone has been ringing off the hook,” Kodl said. “But a big part of that is because the phones haven’t rung in about a month. We are taking tee times from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Instead of doing times eight minutes apart, we’re doing them 15 minutes apart.”
Kodl said the fact that golf carts aren’t allowed on the course will diminish the turnout.
“About 70 or 80 percent of our members rely on carts,” Kodl said. “So that’s going to keep the numbers down. But I’ve already got about 30 players lined up for Friday, so that’s a good start.”
As per the order’s instructions, the Club’s pro shop and clubhouse will not be open, and there will be no food or beverage services. Kodl said they are encouraging golfers to show up no more than 15 minutes before their tee times.
“We aren’t able to open up our driving range because of the regulations,” Kodl said. “And there are no walk-ons either. People have to call up and get their tee times, and then we just have a little window in the golf shop where we can get people started. The putting green won’t have any holes, but if people want to go out and get a roll there, it’ll be set up for that.”
{div}Kodl said he believes the regulations represent a good start in the return to normalcy in the golf community.
”I know the numbers of people with the virus aren’t huge in our community,” Kodl said. “But we have to do what we can to get through this. I think if people are smart enough to stay apart, it’ll be better for everyone in the long run.”
Kodl said the summer schedule is up for grabs. {/div}
”We’ve got tournaments scheduled, and right now we are going to keep them on the schedule,” Kodl said. “But there is a real question as to whether people are going to be gun-shy about participating in things like that.”
Kodl said that although members maybe be frustrated by some regulations, he plans to adhere to all of them. {/div}
”I’m no health professional, but I’m certainly going to abide by the rules here,” Kodl said. “I’ve already heard about some other courses that are trying to sneak in some carts or provide caddies. We actually have a caddy program here, but we obviously aren’t doing that right now.”
Kodl does believe that when the go-ahead is given for the carts, the Club will be ready.
”First of all, we can limit it to one cart per person,” Kodl said. “That would make it much safer. And we’ve got this spray that is 99 percent sanitizer. You don’t even need to wipe them down with this stuff. But for now, we’ve got our pull carts, and those will be sanitized, also.”
• KRUEGER-HASKELL: As reported earlier this week by the Daily News, Krueger-Haskell Golf Course will also be open on Friday morning.
Tee times are available but must be made in advance by calling 608-362-6503.
