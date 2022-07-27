BELOIT—The 2022 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament will tee off Friday at 8 a.m. and run through Sunday as several of the area’s premier golfers look for a chance to prove that they’re the best around.

The first two rounds will take place at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Friday and Saturday before the golfers move to the Beloit Club for the final round on Sunday.

