BELOIT—The 2022 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament will tee off Friday at 8 a.m. and run through Sunday as several of the area’s premier golfers look for a chance to prove that they’re the best around.
The first two rounds will take place at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Friday and Saturday before the golfers move to the Beloit Club for the final round on Sunday.
Ryan Miller, who won last year’s outing, is not able to participate in this year’s tournament, so former champions like the Hagen brothers (Andy and Nick), Larry Stankewitz and Spencer Waite will look to reclaim the crown.
Tim Johnson, who won the 2019 and 2020 editions, is another favorite as he looks to avenge last’s year second-place finish, which cost him a three-peat as champion.
•2022 Men’s City Tee Times:
8 a.m. Fri. #1/Sat. #10: Spencer Waite (CH), Tim Johnson (CH), John McCrea (CH), Griffin Oberneder (CH); 8 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Jim Reseburg (SR), Steve Sennett (SR), Dave Etringer (SR), Jerry Hoey (SR). 8:10 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Dave Wandell (A), Cameron Gomez (A), Johnathan Williams (A), Chris Harris (A); 8:10 #10/Sat #1: Mike Williams (B), Jackson Patch (B), Mike Sherer (B), Tim Brickson (B).
8:20 Fri. #1/Sat #10: Jason May (A), Enrique Cortez (A), Scott Schuett (A), Jason Bertelson (A); 8:20 #10/Sat #1: Don Frye (SR), Edwin Armstrong (SR), Dennis Carpenter (SR), Larry Brown (SR). 8:30 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Wayne Young (SR), Jeff Adas (A), Jason Patch (A), Neal Connell (CH); 8:30 #10/Sat #1: Dan Copper (SR), Dave DeGeorge (SR), Rob Zahn (SR), Steve Moxley (SR).
8:40 Fri. #1/Sat #10: Nolan Adas (CH), Collin Brockwell (CH), Alexander Cortez (CH), Nick Hagen (CH); 8:40 #10/Sat #1: Rich Raisbeck (B), Roger Talley (SR), Jim Packard Jr. (C), Scott Huffman (C). 8:50 #1/Sat #10: Steve Ferger (A), Sarah Ramsden (A), Zach Wilberg (A), John Polglaze (A); 8:50 #10/Sat #1: Joe Obernader (B), Josh Dailey (B), Logan Holmes (B), Mitchell McClintic (B). 9 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Jeremy Kelsey (C), Joel Brockwell (SR), Rick Turner (B), Cody Hopper (C);
9 a.m. Fri. #10/Sat #1: Ty Gladney (C), Terry Johnson (C), Steve Wheelock (C), Brad Heyerdahl (C). 9:10 #1/Sat #10: Dan Bottoms (B), Tom Langone (B), DeWayne Gladney (B), Nathan Laube (B); 9:10 #10/Sat #1: Joe Connell (B), Jordan Harris (B), Ryan Stengl (B), Austin Harrison (B).
9:20 Fri. #1/Sat #10: Kyle Gerber (B), Brian Rudolph (C), Ethan Hale (B), Adrian Yancey (B); 9:20 #10/Sat #1: Richard Lippitt (C), Chad Smith (C), Lucas Williams (C), Rob Summer (C). 9:30 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Zach Colby (CH), Larry Stankewitz (CH), Andy Hagen (CH), Greg Wolf (CH); 9:30 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Swahili Allen (C), Josh Kroening (C), Mark Caples (C), Demetrius Jones (C).