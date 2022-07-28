BELOIT—The winner of the 2021 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament, Ryan Miller, is unable to play in this year’s edition of the championship.
But that doesn’t mean the path to victory is any easier this time around, in fact the 2022 field features a multitude of golfers who all have a great shot at the crown.
Spencer Waite, the 2015 winner and the city of Beloit’s Recreation Supervisor, was easily able to fire off several golfers that could take first place, a sign of the tough competition one must overcome to secure a win.
“Griffin Oberneder is a young and upcoming golfer that’s getting ready to head to college,” he said. “He’s a young kid that is very talented. You have the Hagen brothers (Nick and Andy), who have won multiple city tournaments among themselves. Larry Stankewitz is another.”
Last year Miller was the young kid on the block, and he became a first-time winner of the tournament in his first try.
Oberneder takes on that role this year, and the 2022 Beloit Memorial graduate enters with plenty of experience after competing in the championship flight in the last two versions of the competition and winning the 2021 junior division.
Among the competitors are several past winners, and Waite said that anyone in the championship flight has a great shot at winning.
“It just depends on how they’re hitting the ball and how they’re putting it for three days in a row,” he said. “There’s just a chance that anybody could walk away with it.”
Tim Johnson was last year’s runner up, and he won the 2019 and 2020 editions of the tournament.
With Miller out of the competition, Johnson will look to improve on a second-place finish that cost him a chance at a three-peat.
“Going into it, just because of Tim’s past history, obviously he’s one of the favorites,” Waite said.
While the championship flight is always a must-watch, Waite said that he expects to see some well-rounded competition this year.
”Looking forward to some good play,” Waite said. “We have 80 golfers, which is up a handful of golfers from 2021 and in years past. So, it’s good to see that numbers are starting to build. The championship flight have some really quality golfers that are looking to win the tournament. The A, B and C flights are going to be pretty competitive all the way around, as well as the senior flight. It’s just a good weekend to be out on the course and have a little competition.”
The tournament will be held at the Krueger-Haskell golf course on Friday and Saturday, but the final round on Sunday will take place at the Beloit Club.
“Both of them are an old-style course,” Waite said. “A lot of tree-lined fairways. The Beloit Club has gone through many million-dollar renovations over the last five or six years, and it’s just a very fun course to play. Same with Krueger-Haskell. The thing that separates Krueger from a lot of municipal courses is how they maintain the greens and how nice they are. The Club has great greens as well, but that’s always been something that Krueger has been known for: its good greens.”
Waite will look to finish high on the leaderboard as he tries to take first place for the first time since 2015, but just being able to play alongside such great golfers is an award in and of itself.
“Getting to go out and play and compete is what I’m looking forward to,” he said. “Everybody in the championship flight should think they can win. I look forward to having the chance to be at the top again.”
With blue skies and perfect temperatures expected for the weekend, it looks to be flawless golfing weather.
“This year, there’s really not going to be a whole lot of excuses because the weather is going to be near perfect for us,” Waite said. “And I think that’s the best part about it. You got a good group of guys, with a perfect day, going out there and having a good time competing against each other.”
The tournament tees off Friday at 8 a.m. and runs through Sunday.