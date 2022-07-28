BDN_220729_Johnson
Tim Johnson will look to win the 2022 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament after previously winning it in 2019 and 2020.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The winner of the 2021 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament, Ryan Miller, is unable to play in this year’s edition of the championship.

But that doesn’t mean the path to victory is any easier this time around, in fact the 2022 field features a multitude of golfers who all have a great shot at the crown.

