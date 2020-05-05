BELOIT — Jim Schneberger was minding his own business on a Sunday morning when he got the call to help fight a war.
Not a conventional one, mind you. But the current war against an enemy common around the globe: COVID-19.
Schneberger, a Beloit native and president of New Berlin Plastics, received a call from a friend of his from Husco International, based in Waukesha.
"Four weeks ago on Sunday I got that call," Schneberger said. "And Froedert of Milwaukee had sent Husco a design of a mask, wondering if they could 3D print them. Austin Schmidt of Husco knew what we do, and he wondered if we could jump in and help them out.
"I said yes right away. It was definitely the thrill of the chase, combined with the ability to help people in times like this that made it worth it. We knew it would be a huge challenge."
Step one was finding a feasible design. Schneberger's engineers took one look at the proposed design and knew it wouldn't be fit for mass production, or transfertable to an inejction molding too.
"That set off a pretty aggressive series of events," Schneberger said. "We not only wanted to create something that worked, but something far and above what the hospital community was using. We went through a couple of design iterations and had some prototypes made. We got scome customer feedback and by the time we had the design finalized, the tools were flipped in two weeks.
"Generally speaking, these types of projects would take 10 to 18 weeks, so this was extremely fast. It was great to see a bunch of different companies come together to produce something like that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.