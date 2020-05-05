BELOIT — Jim Schneberger was minding his own business on a Sunday morning when he got the call to help fight a war. 

Not a conventional one, mind you. But the current war against an enemy common around the globe: COVID-19. 

Schneberger, a Beloit native and president of New Berlin Plastics, received a call from a friend of his from Husco International, based in Waukesha. 

"Four weeks ago on Sunday I got that call," Schneberger said. "And Froedert of Milwaukee had sent Husco a design of a mask, wondering if they could 3D print them. Austin Schmidt of Husco knew what we do, and he wondered if we could jump in and help them out. 

"I said yes right away. It was definitely the thrill of the chase, combined with the ability to help people in times like this that made it worth it. We knew it would be a huge challenge."

Step one was finding a feasible design. Schneberger's engineers took one look at the proposed design and knew it wouldn't be fit for mass production, or transfertable to an inejction molding too.

"That set off a pretty aggressive series of events," Schneberger said. "We not only wanted to create something that worked, but something far and above what the hospital community was using. We went through a couple of design iterations and had some prototypes made. We got scome customer feedback and by the time we had the design finalized, the tools were flipped in two weeks.

"Generally speaking, these types of projects would take 10 to 18 weeks, so this was extremely fast. It was great to see a bunch of different companies come together to produce something like that."

New Berlin Plastics is responsible for one component of the masks, and they are being produced at a high rate.
"We are currently going through about 1,000 per day," Schneberger said. "Right now, through the official language of the CDC, the product is approved as a mask. We've run into some red tape, but with the testing that has been done on these masks, we are extremely confident that these will also be approved as N-95 respirator. 
"Once that happen, the game will change, because as I understand it, we've got people lined up to get them once the approval takes place."
 
Schneberger said his company was down about 45 percent in volume for the month of April, which forced him into furloughing some of his staff. 
"We held onto our people for as long as we could," Schneberger said. "But at a certain point, there was just nothing left for them to do. We have a diverse client base just because of situations like this, so we still do have business, but we were also able to take on a project like this because we had plenty of capacity."
 
Schneberger said he's heard a lot of praise for the mask. 
"We've gotten fantastic feedback from those who have used it," Schneberger said. "You see on TV where people are using the N-95, and they are cut up and it's very uncomfortable. We made this one so you can barely feel like it's on your face. It's almost natural breathing through it, and it's optimized for long-term use. 
"The other cool factor is that you can disassemble it, sterilize it and re-use it, so you're not throwing anything away."
 